Shanghai GP Qualifying: 19 y/o Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest pole-sitter in F1 history

The Italian phenom smashed Sebastian Vettel’s long-standing record as Mercedes secured a front-row lockout in Shanghai.

In a scintillating qualifying session at the Shanghai International Circuit, Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli became the youngest pole-sitter in Formula 1 history, signalling a definitive shift in the sport’s hierarchy.

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At just 19 years of age, Antonelli produced a breathtaking lap of 1:32.064 to claim the top spot for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix. In doing so, he dismantled a record held for 18 years by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who was 21 when he took his maiden pole at Monza in 2008.

KIMI ANTONELLI IS ON POLE IN CHINA! 👏💨



It's his first Grand Prix Pole Position in F1! 😮‍💨#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/vhTL5t8LlV — Formula 1 (@F1) March 14, 2026

Grande Kimi! 🙌



Antonelli topples Sebastian Vettel's record by quite a margin 😮‍💨#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/F5EkgsXmnl — Formula 1 (@F1) March 14, 2026

The atmosphere in the paddock was electric as Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff praised his young protégé. Refuting the critics who questioned Antonelli’s rapid promotion to the Silver Arrows, Wolff was visibly moved. "Many said the kid was too young," Wolff remarked after the session. "The kid did good today".

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Despite the celebrations, it was a bittersweet afternoon for teammate George Russell.

After claiming victory in the morning Sprint race, Russell looked set to challenge for pole until a mechanical gear-shifting issue hampered his final run. He stopped on track briefly in Q3 and suffered from a lack of battery power and tyre temperature during his final attempt.

Despite this, he salvaged second place to complete a Mercedes front-row lockout.

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, whose seat Antonelli filled at the start of the 2025 season, was among the first to congratulate the new record-holder. "It's an amazing achievement," Hamilton said.

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"He took my seat and he hit it hard from the get-go... It's going to take a while for someone to ever get close to that one". The Ferrari driver qualified third, directly behind the Mercedes pair.

2026 Chinese Grand Prix Starting Grid