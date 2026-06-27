Real Madrid legend begs FIFA to increase World Cup to 64 teams

The World Cup winner is open to the idea of another World Cup expansion

Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has publicly urged FIFA to completely overhaul the World Cup format ahead of the 2030 edition.

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The legendary shot-stopper expressed strong dissatisfaction with the current tournament structure as the group stage in North America draws to a close.

Casillas Slams Rules for Rewarding Mediocrity

The 2010 World Cup winner voiced his frustration over FIFA's controversial decision to prioritise head-to-head records over traditional goal difference to break group-stage ties for the first time in history.

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Taking to social media platform X, the iconic captain argued that the introduction of a 48-team tournament has diluted the competition's prestige by allowing underperforming countries to slide into the Round of 32.

Demanding that football's governing body expand the tournament even further to ensure an elite, straightforward knockout qualification process, Casillas posted: “We have to go to 64 teams in the World Cup. This best 3rd place stuff doesn’t add up for me.”

Formatting Flaws Undermine Tournament Integrity

Pundits and fans have widely echoed the former goalkeeper's concerns, noting that the scramble to fill the knockout bracket with third-place finishers has forced unnecessary rule changes and compromised the excitement of the final group fixtures.

An expansion to 64 nations would establish a clean structure where only the top two teams from each group advance, completely eliminating the need for complicated mathematical permutations.

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