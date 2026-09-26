Path to the belt continues: MelBet Hype Fighting finalists determined in Tbilisi

On September 19, the Tbilisi Arena hosted the MelBet Hype Fighting international tournament, uniting athletes from different countries. A central event was the bare-knuckle Grand Prix at 70 kg and 66 kg. These bouts determined who advanced to the December finals.

Who won

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The Grand Prix MelBet Hype Fighting featured athletes from four countries: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Among the winners was Kamil Karate from Tajikistan, who claimed victory in the 70 kg category. In the 66 kg category, Kazakhstan's Sultan Sharipov won his bout.

The MelBet Hype Fighting program also included bouts featuring athletes from Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. The card included bare-knuckle and grappling fights. Among the winners were Georgia's Liana Jojua and Roman Dolidze, Kyrgyzstan's Marsel, Armenia's Armen Ataev, and Kazakhstan's Israil Suleymanov.

Athletes representing all four countries in the Grand Prix secured victories throughout the tournament.

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Platform for growth: what MelBet Hype Fighting offers athletes across the region

An international tournament offers a chance to step beyond the usual pool of opponents and test their skills against athletes from diverse fighting backgrounds. Different styles, paces, and tactics require adapting as the bout unfolds. The experience gained at these events provides a valuable reference point for future training.

Kamil Karate sees an opportunity to keep moving forward and refine his approach to fighting: «When you face competitors from other countries, every bout teaches you something new. Everyone brings their own style and strengths. These fights let you test yourself and pinpoint where you still need to improve».

The audience the athletes perform for is just as vital. While support from the home crowd remains a key part of any career, international events give fighters a platform to build a profile beyond their own borders. For Tyson, taking part in an event like this is also a chance to represent Uzbekistan on the international stage: «Support from people back home always gives extra motivation. But when competing on the international stage, you’re no longer representing just yourself – the country stands behind you. I want more people to see our fighters, know our names, and understand the level of athletes we have in Uzbekistan».

Sultan Sharipov, meanwhile, is already focused on continuing his Grand Prix journey and pursuing the ultimate goal: «The recent victory in Tbilisi was an important step, but for me, this journey isn’t over yet. The main goal is to go all the way in the Grand Prix and claim the belt.

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Marsel sees tournaments like this as an opportunity to assess his level more objectively: «Every opponent is different. Some are physically stronger, others are faster. After matchups like these, you gain a better understanding of yourself as an athlete.»

Roman Dolidze believes that having platforms like this is essential for the continued development of athletes across the region: «We have many strong fighters with plenty to offer. They need to compete at major tournaments in front of an international audience. When athletes from different countries come together at the same event, it creates high-level clashes and gives emerging names a chance to make themselves known».

Grand Prix continues in December