‘Our league is not at the top’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Rohr downgraded him at the 2018 World Cup

Former Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has claimed that his lack of playing time at the 2018 FIFA World Cup was due to then-head coach Gernot Rohr's low opinion of the Israeli league.

Ogu was a member of Nigeria's squad for the tournament in Russia but did not play a single minute as the team was eliminated in the group stage.

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The midfield list at the time featured prominent names such as John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ogenyi Onazi.

At the time, Ogu was a key player for Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva, where he had achieved significant domestic success.

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Ogu opens up on Rohr’s treatment

Speaking on the "Home Turf" podcast, the 37-year-old explained that Rohr openly questioned the quality of the league where he was playing, effectively diminishing his standing within the squad.

"I went to the World Cup, and I didn't play a game," Ogu stated. "We are in the room where we watch football, and the coach looked at me and said, because we are playing in Israel, that our league is not at the top."

"He has already downgraded me because I was coming from the Israeli league. He downgraded me. He said it in our meeting," Ogu added.

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Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu (Photo Credit: John Ogu/IG)

Ogu's performance for this club did not secure him a role on the pitch under Rohr during the global tournament.

Despite the disappointment in Russia, Ogu had a notable international career, earning 25 caps for Nigeria.

Gernot Rohr (Photo Credit: Imago)

He made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2013, coming on as a substitute for Victor Moses in a match against Kenya.

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