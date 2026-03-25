Osimhen's Galatasaray teammate avoids amputation after surgery on horror-injury

Galatasaray were pleased to announce that their star forward avoided an amputation following the injury suffered during the Champions League Round of 16

There was a huge scare for Galatasaray’s Noa Lang after a gruesome injury left fears of a possible amputation.

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Thankfully, the worst has been avoided, with the Netherlands international now on the road to recovery.

Lang escapes worst after terrifying Anfield incident

Noa Lang suffered a horrific injury during Galatasaray’s Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield after colliding with pitch-side advertising boards.

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The 26-year-old winger slid into the hoardings late in the game and was left in visible agony, with his thumb appearing partially severed. He was stretchered off after a lengthy delay before undergoing emergency surgery in Liverpool.

Initial fears suggested the injury could lead to amputation, but Galatasaray’s club doctor confirmed that this was avoided. “There is no complete amputation; however, the injury is significant,” said Dr. Yener Ince, adding that the player remains under close medical supervision.

The shocking incident has since prompted an investigation by UEFA, while Liverpool have also confirmed they will review the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Recovery underway as Lang targets quick return

Despite the severity of the injury, Lang has already rejoined the Netherlands national team camp for the international break, although he is expected to miss the upcoming friendly against Norway.

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Encouragingly, he could return in time for the clash with Ecuador just days later, depending on his recovery progress. The winger was seen in training with a heavily bandaged thumb, offering a positive sign after the ordeal.

Speaking about the injury, Lang revealed his relief: “I still have it completely, that’s the most important thing. I just can’t play PlayStation for a while, but that will come.”