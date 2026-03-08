Advertisement

Newcastle vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips: Barca seeking first-leg advantage

Kolawole Babatunde
Kolawole Babatunde 21:42 - 08 March 2026
Newcastle vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips
Newcastle vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips
This Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie at St James’ Park brings the "Bobby Robson Derby" back to the European stage for the first time in over two decades.
Newcastle United enter this historic clash in inconsistent domestic form, recently suffering a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup. 

However, the Magpies have turned their home ground into a European fortress, winning four of their last six Champions League matches on Tyneside.

Meanwhile, Barcelona arrive in England as La Liga leaders but are grappling with a defensive injury crisis that has sidelined several key starters. 

Despite these absences, Hansi Flick’s side has been prolific in this competition, averaging 2.8 goals per game this season.

Selection

Market

Odds

Confidence

Primary Tip

Over 2.5 Goals

1.50

High

Value Bet

Draw

3.92

Medium

Long Shot

Anthony Gordon to Score

2.95

Low

*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting

Over 2.5 Goals

Both teams have shown significant defensive vulnerabilities while remaining clinical in front of goal. 

Barcelona has seen over 2.5 goals in 11 of their last 12 away matches in the Champions League, while Newcastle has averaged 2.6 goals per game in the tournament this season. 

With Barca missing their first-choice full-backs and Newcastle without the protective shield of Bruno Guimaraes, this has all the hallmarks of a high-scoring European thriller.

Draw

Newcastle’s intensity at St James’ Park often acts as a great equaliser against technically superior opposition. 

Though Barcelona secured a win at this ground during the league phase, the Magpies will be extra motivated in front of their home crowd to secure a result here.

Barcelona has struggled in recent away legs, winning only twice in their last six road trips in this competition. 

Conversely, Newcastle have become harder to beat at home but lack the clinical edge to put top-tier sides away consistently without a full-strength midfield. 

Anthony Gordon to score 

Anthony Gordon has been Newcastle’s clutch performer in Europe this season, netting 10 goals in the Champions League this season, including one against Barcelona earlier this season.

He will likely be deployed against a makeshift Barcelona right-back due to Jules Kounde’s injury, with his pace and directness in the opening 20 minutes being Newcastle’s best weapon to unsettle a reshuffled Catalan defense.

Predicted lineups

Newcastle United (4-1-4-1)

Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton, Woltemade; Barnes, Gordon, Elanga

Team News

Eddie Howe is facing a significant midfield void with Guimaraes (muscle) and Lewis Miley (knee) ruled out. Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth are also out of this clash due to injuries.

Barcelona (4-2-3-1)

J. Garcia; Cancelo, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin; Olmo, Pedri, Fermin; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Team News

Flick is without Alejandro Balde and Kounde (both hamstring), forcing a reshuffle in the backline. Frenkie de Jong and Gavi remain sidelined, while Andreas Christensen is also sidelined. 

