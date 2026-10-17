Is Naomi Osaka retiring? Tennis star leaves fans worried with cryptic birthday post

Naomi Osaka's emotional birthday message sparked tennis retirement speculation, but the four-time Grand Slam champion offered no official farewell announcement

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has left tennis fans speculating about her future after sharing an emotional birthday message reflecting on her career, personal growth and changing perspective on success.

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The Japanese tennis star's reflective words sparked concerns about a possible retirement announcement, although she has given no indication that she intends to walk away from the sport.

Osaka's birthday message sparks retirement speculation

According to JustJared, Osaka shared a lengthy message on Instagram on Friday, October 16, reflecting on her life as she approaches her 30s. The former world No. 1 spoke about her gratitude for the people around her and how her perspective on success has changed over the years.

"I'm extremely grateful for my life," Osaka wrote. "To wake up everyday with goals and dreams, to have all my family and friends be healthy and happy- I don't think there's much more I could wish for."

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However, her admission that birthdays often leave her emotional prompted some followers to interpret the post as a possible farewell to professional tennis.

"Somehow every year without fail I become extremely emotional around my birthday," she explained, revealing that she regularly reflects on the previous 12 months.

Osaka also recalled how she once felt she was falling behind, even after achieving remarkable success on the court.

"When I was younger I used to think that I was always falling behind," she wrote, describing how her focus on future milestones sometimes prevented her from appreciating what she had already accomplished.

Despite winning four Grand Slam titles and reaching the top of the world rankings, Osaka admitted that she previously struggled to feel satisfied with her achievements.

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Motherhood and comeback shape Osaka's next chapter

The speculation surrounding Osaka's future comes against the backdrop of her well-documented mental health challenges and her decision to step away from tennis during her pregnancy in 2023. Since returning to competition, the Japanese star has been balancing motherhood with the demands of professional tennis.

Her performances have offered reasons for optimism. Osaka reached the US Open semifinals in 2025, marking her strongest Grand Slam run since becoming a mother. She has also continued attracting attention through her distinctive fashion statements, including an elaborate Australian Open entrance featuring a white veil, umbrella and feather-trimmed jacket.

At this year's US Open, she paid tribute to NBA legend Allen Iverson with a basketball-inspired outfit featuring a headband and elbow sleeves, crediting him with influencing how athletes express themselves through fashion.

While her birthday message has fuelled retirement speculation, Osaka's reflections appear centred on personal growth and learning to appreciate her accomplishments.

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