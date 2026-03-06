Mbappé debuts behind the wheel of a low-budget mini-cooper despite owning $2.3 MILLION worth of luxury supercars

Mbappe has finally bagged his drivers license.

Kylian Mbappé has been spotted taking his first drives in a modest Mini Cooper S Convertible in Paris.

This marks a humble beginning for the 27-year-old French star behind the wheel after obtaining his driver's license in early March 2026.

Mbappe scores for Madrid || Imago

Despite boasting a lavish car collection exceeding $2.3 million, featuring high-end Ferraris and sponsored vehicles, the Real Madrid forward had previously enjoyed his fleet from the passenger seat due to lacking a license.

What happened?

Mbappé was recently photographed navigating Paris streets in the compact Mini Cooper S Convertible, a far cry from his supercar stable.

The vehicle, priced at around £35,000, offers a low-profile option for the global icon, who earns a staggering salary at Real Madrid.

This debut drive highlights his newfound independence on the road, transitioning from being chauffeured in luxury vans and sports cars to handling a more everyday ride.

Mbappé only acquired his driver's license in early March 2026, explaining his previous reliance on chauffeurs despite the opulent collection. This delay, common among elite athletes focused on training, has now freed him to enjoy his vehicles personally.

Inside Mbappé's $2.3 Million luxury car collection

Kylian Mbappe car collection

Mbappe's garage is dominated by Italian supercars, including a Ferrari 488 Pista (valued between $331,000 and $500,000), a rumored Ferrari SF90 Stradale (£400,000/$510,000), and a Ferrari 458 ($300,000) with design input from Michael Schumacher.

Sponsored by Real Madrid's BMW partnership, he received a customized BMW i7 M70 electric sedan (£140,000/$178,000).

Practical additions from his PSG days and French Federation ties include a Mercedes-Benz V-Class ($52,600), Volkswagen Tiguan ($28,295), Touareg ($50,405), ID.5 ($58,100), and Multivan ($84,998).

