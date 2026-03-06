Love Island star accuses Morgan Rodgers of cheating on her during short-lived romance

The Aston Villa star, 25, has been accused of infidelity by his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Love Island star Leah Taylor has publicly accused her ex-boyfriend, Aston Villa footballer Morgan Rogers, of cheating on her, which led to their abrupt split in January 2026 after a three-month romance.

The 30-year-old reality star made the claims during an appearance on influencer Ami Charlize’s Private Story podcast, describing the infidelity as a "crazy" situation that crossed her boundaries.

Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa | Imago

Taylor, who kept the relationship private and never posted joint photos with the 23-year-old footballer, emphasized her decision to end things immediately upon discovery.

The Podcast Revelation

Love Island's Leah Taylor | Instagram

On the podcast, Taylor opened up about the betrayal, stating: "So, basically we then ended up going on holiday and – there were so many factors involved into it – but yeah we ended up going on holiday and I feel like that changed everything.”

Leah continued: “And then after that, we actually got into a relationship. And, yeah, it was all going great – I thought. And then, yeah, I found out he cheated on me. I was like, ‘Wow’. So, that was that, which wasn’t great.”

Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa | Instagram

Admitting there was no going back after that, Leah says she immediately ended things. “If someone did that to me, even if I have so much love for you, I can’t look at you the same. I can’t trust someone like that.”

Leah Taylor | Instagram

She described the ordeal as “a little bit crazy” but insisted she holds “nothing but love” for Rogers, hating only what happened rather than him personally.

No specific evidence of the cheating was detailed in the discussion, and Taylor has remained silent on the split until now, amid rumors and press coverage.

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers | IMAGO

Rogers has not publicly responded to the allegations, and the couple never went Instagram-official, with Taylor only sharing glimpses like his back in posts.

Leah Taylor | Instagram

According to reports, the pair began talking around July 2025, shortly after Wimbledon, and their connection deepened during a holiday that "changed things."

They officially became a couple soon after, enjoying a seemingly positive three months before the alleged infidelity surfaced in January 2026.