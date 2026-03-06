Age verification required
Love Island star accuses Morgan Rodgers of cheating on her during short-lived romance
Love Island star Leah Taylor has publicly accused her ex-boyfriend, Aston Villa footballer Morgan Rogers, of cheating on her, which led to their abrupt split in January 2026 after a three-month romance.
The 30-year-old reality star made the claims during an appearance on influencer Ami Charlize’s Private Story podcast, describing the infidelity as a "crazy" situation that crossed her boundaries.
Taylor, who kept the relationship private and never posted joint photos with the 23-year-old footballer, emphasized her decision to end things immediately upon discovery.
The Podcast Revelation
On the podcast, Taylor opened up about the betrayal, stating: "So, basically we then ended up going on holiday and – there were so many factors involved into it – but yeah we ended up going on holiday and I feel like that changed everything.”
Leah continued: “And then after that, we actually got into a relationship. And, yeah, it was all going great – I thought. And then, yeah, I found out he cheated on me. I was like, ‘Wow’. So, that was that, which wasn’t great.”
Admitting there was no going back after that, Leah says she immediately ended things. “If someone did that to me, even if I have so much love for you, I can’t look at you the same. I can’t trust someone like that.”
She described the ordeal as “a little bit crazy” but insisted she holds “nothing but love” for Rogers, hating only what happened rather than him personally.
No specific evidence of the cheating was detailed in the discussion, and Taylor has remained silent on the split until now, amid rumors and press coverage.
Rogers has not publicly responded to the allegations, and the couple never went Instagram-official, with Taylor only sharing glimpses like his back in posts.
According to reports, the pair began talking around July 2025, shortly after Wimbledon, and their connection deepened during a holiday that "changed things."
They officially became a couple soon after, enjoying a seemingly positive three months before the alleged infidelity surfaced in January 2026.
This marks Taylor's first public romance since her 2023 Love Island appearance, where she coupled with Montel McKenzie before splitting shortly after the show. Rogers, who plays for Aston Villa, is the only person she's been linked to post-villa.