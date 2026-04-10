Liverpool vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips: Faltering Reds Face Cagey Cottagers In Crucial Premier League Tilt

Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League this weekend, with both sides seeking to bolster hopes of European qualification.

The Reds have been handed a massive boost this week with the Premier League being awarded an extra place in next season’s Champions League by virtue of Arsenal’s quarter-final first leg win over Sporting CP.

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While Liverpool can also qualify for Europe’s premier competition as holders, they must overcome a two-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in next week’s second leg to keep that dream alive.

Fulham, meanwhile, are very much in contention to qualify for Europe – whether that be the Europa League or the Conference League – and head to Merseyside in decent form having won three of their last five league matches.

The Cottagers are also unbeaten in their last three Premier League meetings with Liverpool (W1 D2).

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Selection Markets Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Liverpool to win or draw 1.20 High Value bet Over 3.5 goals 2.35 Medium Corner tip Fulham over 3.5 corners 1.82 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Liverpool to win or draw

With a 63% chance of winning according to the latest odds, Liverpool are favourites to prosper in this Premier League encounter and they’re available to win or draw at 1.20 with the bookies.

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However, if you want to get against the market leader, then you’re able to secure an away win or draw for Fulham at 2.15 odds.

Over 3.5 goals

Expect goals this weekend.

Both teams have scored at least twice in each of their last three Premier League meetings; only two fixtures in Premier League history have had 2+ goals scored on four consecutive occasions (Brighton vs. Leicester City and Crystal Palace vs. Man City).

While Fulham’s Anfield record is poor, they should view this fixture against an out-of-sorts Liverpool as their best opportunity in years to claim a positive result.

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Fulham over 3.5 corners

Fulham have had over 3.5 corners in nine consecutive games, with Liverpool conceding over 3.5 corners in the past four home matches. We’re going to select the Overs for Fulham Team Corners, with this line making appeal and you can secure odds of 1.82.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: (4-2-3-1)

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

Fulham: (4-2-3-1)

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez

Team News – Liverpool

Liverpool will remain without Alisson Becker through injury, while Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo are long-term absentees.

Alexander Isak played the final 12 minutes in Paris, his first appearance in three-and-a-half months, but is unlikely to start as he’s not yet up to full match sharpness.

Team News – Fulham

Fulham hope to welcome Kenny Tete back from injury, but Calvin Bassey is a doubt with a back problem that forced him to pull out of the Nigeria squad during the international break.