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Kim Kardashian watches on as boyfriend Lewis Hamilton is rushed to medics after Singapore GP

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:12 - 11 October 2026
Lewis Hamilton required medical care after a gruelling Singapore GP where a strategy gamble left the Ferrari driver in sixth, watched by Kim Kardashian
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Lewis Hamilton was assessed by medical staff after feeling unwell following a gruelling Singapore Grand Prix, with girlfriend Kim Kardashian watching from the paddock. 

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The seven-time world champion endured a disappointing race at Marina Bay, dropping from third on the grid to finish sixth after a strategic gamble failed to deliver the result Ferrari wanted.

Hamilton visits medical team after gruelling Singapore GP

Hamilton required medical attention after crossing the finish line in Singapore, where the demanding conditions took their toll on the 41-year-old Ferrari driver.

The Briton subsequently visited the FIA's medical team and was given permission to skip the post-race media pen, although he still submitted a statement reflecting on his performance.

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Kardashian, 45, made a surprise appearance at the race to support Hamilton, watching from the Ferrari garage as her partner struggled to convert his starting position into a strong finish.

Hamilton began the race third on the grid but ultimately crossed the line in sixth after losing ground during the closing stages. His disappointment was evident in a message broadcast to the Ferrari garage after the race.

“Sorry, boys. I let you down today with that strategy,” Hamilton said. “My call, and I lost us valuable points. I'll try and make up for it in the next one.”

Despite apologising to his team, Hamilton also praised Ferrari's pit-stop performance, separating the team's execution from the decisions he believed had cost them valuable points.

Ferrari star takes responsibility for disappointing result

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Hamilton explained that he had opted to start on medium tyres in an attempt to make a one-stop strategy work at a circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

However, the medium compound failed to deliver the performance he expected compared with the soft tyres. Although his pace improved during the second stint, he struggled to make sufficient progress through the field.

A missed pit-entry opportunity under the Virtual Safety Car further complicated his afternoon. Hamilton subsequently stayed out to defend his track position, but severe tyre degradation during the closing laps left him vulnerable to his rivals.

“I take full responsibility for the decisions I made,” he said in his post-race statement.

The Ferrari driver described the experience as a painful lesson and apologised for the points lost, promising to work hard before the next race.

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For Hamilton, the Singapore weekend ended with disappointment on the track and a visit to the medical team afterwards. His immediate priority was recovering from the demanding race before returning to competition.

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