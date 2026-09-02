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Argentine World Cup winner threatens to quit after Messi's exit

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:57 - 02 September 2026
Argentina players and Spain players clash after the final || imago
Argentina players and Spain players clash after the final || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Following Lionel Messi's exit from international football, more stars of Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning squad are reconsidering their Albiceleste future
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Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes has admitted that he could walk away from international football following a lengthy suspension and Lionel Messi’s decision to retire.

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The 32-year-old says the combination of both setbacks could make it difficult for him to continue with the national team.

Paredes handed 10-match suspension

Paredes was hit with a 10-match suspension in August following his role in the ugly scenes that erupted after Argentina’s World Cup final defeat by Spain.

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The midfielder was involved in an altercation at the final whistle after he shoved Spain midfielder Gavi to the ground as the champions’ substitutes entered the pitch to celebrate.

Paredes faced three assault charges, while Argentina teammate Nahuel Molina faced two. Both players were also fined $90,000. The suspension has now left Paredes questioning whether continuing his international career is worthwhile.

"It's going to be difficult for me to stay with the national team. Because of the suspension as well, because of Leo's decision ... It's going to be difficult for everything to carry on as before," Paredes told Argentine media on Tuesday.

"I haven't discussed it with the coach (Lionel Scaloni) yet, but we'll talk about it and see what decision I make."

Messi's departure weighs heavily

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Paredes also admitted that Messi’s absence will make Argentina’s future feel very different.

The pair were teammates during Argentina’s World Cup triumph and Paredes revealed that the squad had already discussed the possibility of Messi’s final appearance before the defeat by Spain.

"Leo's legacy will live on forever because of what he achieved, for never giving up and for showing that dreams are hard-won, pursued and, in the end, fulfilled...," Paredes added.

"We'd spoken in the final days of the World Cup about how the final would surely be his last match, but even so, we weren't prepared for that because of what he means to us."

With Messi gone and Paredes facing a 10-match ban, the World Cup winner now has a major decision to make over his Argentina future.

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