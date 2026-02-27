‘I listen to Afrobeats’ – Nigerian born Serie A defender teases NFF over nationality switch

The Super Eagles could get a new star at centre-back, with a Serie A star courting the NFF

Genoa defender Alessandro Marcandalli has opened up about his international future, admitting he is yet to decide between Italy and Nigeria.

The 23-year-old centre-back says his final choice will be personal, despite his strong cultural ties to his mother’s homeland.

Dual nationality leaves door open for Super Eagles

Alessandro Marcandalli was born in Bergamo to an Italian father and a Nigerian mother, making him eligible to represent either nation under FIFA rules. Although he has featured for Italy at youth level, he is yet to earn a competitive senior cap, meaning a switch to Nigeria remains possible.

With Italy boasting elite defensive options such as Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluca Mancini, and Alessandro Buongiorno, breaking into the Azzurri’s senior squad could prove challenging. That reality has fuelled speculation that the Super Eagles may have a clearer pathway for the towering defender.

Speaking recently, the Genoa CFC star made it clear that no final decision has been made.

“When the call comes, I’ll decide. I’ll listen to my parents, but the decision will be mine; it will be very personal. I was in Nigeria as a child and I’d like to go back; I have family there,” he said.

Cultural roots give Marcandalli Super Eagles appeal

Marcandalli also highlighted his emotional connection to Nigeria, revealing just how strong those ties remain.

“I listen to a lot of Afrobeats; I love it. I like my mother’s Jollof rice, spicy with peppers. I followed the Africa Cup of Nations closely and cheered for Nigeria,” he admitted.

On the pitch, the 6’3″ defender has steadily risen through the ranks over the past five years. After progressing through Genoa’s academy and enjoying loan spells at Pontedera, Reggiana, and Venezia, he has become a regular in Serie A this season, registering 20 appearances and two assists.