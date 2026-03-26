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‘I don’t think Arsenal have enough special players’ — Liverpool legend Carragher on why Gunners will not win UCL

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:21 - 26 March 2026
Bukayo Saka vs Manchester City | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Arsenal's chances of winning the Champions League is being hampered by one particular flaw
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Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has cast doubt over Arsenal’s chances of conquering Europe despite their domestic dominance.

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The pundit believes a lack of elite attacking firepower could prove costly on the biggest stage in the Champions League.

Carragher questions Arsenal’s attacking quality

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher argued that Arsenal are still missing the kind of match-winner needed to succeed in the UEFA Champions League.

“My thing with Arsenal now… is there’s not enough special players,” he said. “You still need to buy a centre forward. There’s no star player, and sometimes you need that player when you’re not playing well.”

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The former Liverpool defender suggested that even promising talents like Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard have not yet reached the elite level required to carry a team through difficult moments.

“I thought two years ago they were going to be like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne. They were nearly there… but it’s just not clicked,” Carragher added.

UCL ambitions under threat despite league form

Despite his concerns about their European prospects, Carragher acknowledged that Arsenal remain strong favourites to secure the Premier League title, thanks to their significant lead at the top.

However, he warned that winning the league may mask underlying issues in attack, particularly the absence of a player capable of deciding games single-handedly when the team struggles collectively.

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“I don’t think Arsenal have enough special players in attack, and that would worry me a bit for the Champions League,” he concluded.

With expectations rising at the Emirates, Carragher’s comments are likely to fuel debate over whether Arsenal’s current squad has what it takes to translate domestic success into European glory.

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