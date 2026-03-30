How To Bet On Football In Nigeria: Sports Betting For Beginners

This is a guide for total beginners on how to bet on football in Nigeria. We'll provide you with a simple, step-by-step guide with everything that you'll need to know to begin betting confidently and safely.

In the world of sports voyeurism, there are two groups of people. There are those who are content to watch their favorite sports, leagues and teams every matchday, predict scores wildly and hope the match result ends in their favor.

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And then there are those who take it a step further, by putting their money where their mouth is and hoping to make some return out of the chaos of sports.

Most Nigerians these days belong to the second group, as sports betting has become a huge part of the Nigerian culture. Whether it’s TV ads, radio jingles, music lyrics, your friends chatting about their latest bets, or on social media where people share their betting codes and celebrate their big wins, it’s clear that betting is everywhere in Nigeria these days.

And it is not hard to see why. Nigerians are passionate about sports – from football to basketball to boxing – and with so many sports to bet on, it’s little surprise that betting has become so popular. However, it can often feel confusing at first, especially to a beginner.

So, if you belong to the first group and are looking to transition to the second, then you’ve come to the right place. This beginner’s guide will break down the basics of sports betting, so by the end, you’ll know everything you need to know to get started and start placing bets with confidence.

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How To Bet On Football In Nigeria: 🔤 Basics of Sports Betting

Simply put, sports betting is the act of predicting the outcome of a sports event and placing a wager on that prediction.

If your prediction is correct, you win money based on the odds of that outcome; if it’s wrong, you lose your stake. It’s that simple.

Sports betting revolves around odds set by bookmakers to reflect the probability of an event happening. Bookmakers are the companies behind betting sites, apps, and betting shops where you place your wagers. They’re the ones who provide the platform, set the odds, and take your bets.

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Odds determine how much you stand to win and indicate the likelihood of an outcome. Decimal odds, used by the majority of Nigerian sports betting sites, are the simplest for beginners to understand.

For instance, if you see odds of 2.00, it means you’ll double your money if you win. So, a ₦1,000 bet at 2.00 odds will return ₦2,000 (₦1,000 stake + ₦1,000 profit).

How To Bet On Football In Nigeria: 🧭 Our 5-Part Step-By-Step Guide

This is the bulk of our guide. Follow these simple steps to place your first football bet with confidence.

1️⃣ Choose a safe and licensed betting site

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There are plenty of betting sites in Nigeria, but they are not all equal. For a safe experience, look for well-known names like Sportybet, BetKing, or Bet9ja,.

These companies are licensed and have a good reputation for fair play and reliability. They also offer easy-to-use websites and excellent customer service.

2️⃣ Register your betting account

Once you have chosen a site, you have to sign up for an account. It takes less than three minutes and is a very quick process.

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You will be asked to provide your name, phone number and a secure password. It is recommended that you provide your correct information.

The bookmaker may request you to verify your identity and age later on. This is one of the most crucial parts of how to open a betting account in Nigeria.

3️⃣ Make your first deposit

It is now time to put money into your account. Most Nigerian bookmakers have several ways of depositing, making it very convenient. The most popular ones include:

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USSD : This is an easy and fast way of sending money via a code on your phone.

Bank transfer : You can transfer money directly from your bank account to your betting account.

Debit card: You can use your Visa or Mastercard to deposit money instantly.

4️⃣ Find a match and select your bet

After you have completed your deposit, you will be presented with a list of sports. Click on Football. You will see a list of all the major leagues and upcoming matches.

For your first bet, select a league you know well, like the English Premier League or the UEFA Champions League. Click on a match that you are interested in. This will open up a page showing all the available bets, also referred to as markets.

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5️⃣ Place your bet and understand the bet slip

When you choose a market and an outcome, the selection will be put into your bet slip. This is a digital ticket that shows your selections and potential winnings.

Enter the amount of money you want to bet your stake and the bet slip will automatically calculate your potential winnings. Click Place Bet to confirm. This is how to place your first football bet.

How to Bet on Football in Nigeria: 📃 Terms to Know

Before placing any football bet, you’ll see some common terms. Knowing what they mean helps you avoid mistakes.

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Stake : The amount of money you put on a football bet. Higher stake means higher risk, regardless of odds.

Bankroll : Your total betting budget. Managing it well helps reduce unnecessary losses.

1X2 : Standard match result betting: Home win (1), Draw (X), Away win (2). Odds vary by team strength.

Accumulator (Acca) : Multiple football bets combined into one ticket. Odds are higher, but all selections must win.

Handicap : Gives a virtual advantage or disadvantage to a team to balance the odds. Odds can be moderate to competitive.

Over/Under : Betting on total goals scored in a match. Lower lines have lower odds, and vice versa.

Total Goal : Similar to Over/Under but focuses only on goal count instead of match result.

Correct Score : Predicts the exact final score. Odds are usually high because it’s difficult.

Both Teams To Score (BTTS) : You predict whether both teams will score. Odds depend on team attacking strength.

Half Time/Full Time (HTFT) : Predicts the result at halftime and full-time. Odds are usually higher due to difficulty.

Draw No Bet (DNB): Your stake is refunded if the match ends in a draw. Odds are lower but safer.

How to Bet on Football in Nigeria: 📚 Common Betting Markets/Types

From our expert knowledge, these are the football betting options that beginners in Nigeria encounter most often.

1️⃣ Handicap betting

Handicap betting is used to balance matches where one team is clearly stronger. The stronger team may start with a minus goal handicap, while the weaker team gets a head start.

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A team can have -1, -2 or +1, +2 added virtually to the score. Asian Handicap, on the other hand, removes the draw option and may split stakes. This can affect whether odds are slightly lower or more competitive, depending on the line.

This type of football bet suits bettors who follow team strength closely and want more balanced odds rather than straight 1X2 outcomes.

2️⃣ Over/Under betting

Over/Under betting focuses on the number of goals scored in a match instead of who wins. The most common line is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

If you pick Over 2.5, at least three goals must be scored. There are variations like 1.5, 3.5, or Asian goal lines such as Over 2.25. Lower goal lines usually come with lower odds, while higher lines carry higher odds.

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This market suits beginners who prefer analysing team attacking and defensive form rather than predicting match winners.

3️⃣ Accumulator (Acca) betting

An accumulator combines two or more football bets into one ticket. All selections must win for the bet to succeed.

Odds are multiplied, which increases potential returns, but also increases risk. Even one wrong prediction means the entire acca loses. Variations include system bets, which allow some selections to lose.

Acca betting suits bettors who want to combine multiple opinions but should be used carefully, especially with small stakes.

Handicap vs Over/Under vs Acca: Which to choose?

Feature Handicap Over/Under Acca Beginner Friendly Yes Yes No Odds Level Competitive Competitive Higher Focus Team strength balance Goal Count Multiple matches Risk Level Moderate Moderate Higher

How to Bet on Football in Nigeria: 🦾 Advanced Betting Markets

Once you understand the basics of football betting, you may begin to notice more detailed markets like:

Props betting

Props or proposition betting are bets on specific events within a match rather than the final result. This bet can be placed on individual players or teams in the match.

Examples include first goalscorer, number of yellow cards, red cards, corners, or player shots on target. Odds vary widely depending on the event selected.

This type of football bet suits bettors who watch matches closely and understand team behaviour, discipline, and player roles.

Live betting

Live betting allows you to place football bets while the match is ongoing.

Odds change in real time based on goals, red cards, or momentum shifts. Markets include next goal, live Over/Under, and match result. Because odds move fast, decisions need to be calm and informed.

Live betting suits experienced bettors who can follow matches closely without making rushed decisions.

How to Bet on Football in Nigeria: 🎯 The Art of Predicting Football Matches Correctly

Predicting football matches with 100% certainty is impossible due to the inherent unpredictability and 'chance' in sports. However, you can significantly improve the accuracy of your predictions by using a structured approach that combines statistical analysis, expert insights, and a disciplined routine.

Effective prediction relies on a thorough analysis of both teams before a match. Key factors to consider include:

Recent form : Evaluate each team's performance in their last 5-10 games. A team on a winning streak usually has high confidence, while a team in poor form may struggle with morale. Consider the quality of the opposition in those matches; winning against a strong team is more indicative of form than winning against a weak one.

Head-to-Head (H2H) records : Historical matchups often reveal patterns, tactical superiorities, or psychological edges one team holds over another, regardless of their current form.

Team news (injuries & suspensions) : The absence of key players (e.g., the top goal scorer, a central defender, or the first-choice goalkeeper) can drastically impact a team's chances.

Home vs. away performance : Many teams are dominant at home but struggle on the road. Factor in the home advantage of the playing ground.

Motivation and stakes: A team fighting for a title or a European spot or trying to avoid relegation will often play with more urgency than a mid-table team with little left to play for.

How to Bet on Football in Nigeria: 📌 Expert Tips to Bet Responsibly

Whether you’re a beginner or expert bettor, you should approach betting with control and awareness. Betting is not a way of life, nor is it a means of livelihood, and should not be considered as such or a replacement for a job.

Responsible betting helps prevent financial stress and keeps decisions realistic.

Here are our expert betting tips to bet on football:

1️⃣ Bet at the best betting sites in Nigeria

Choosing a safe betting site is important. All our recommended betting sites are licensed bookmakers to help protect your funds and personal details. In addition, look for fair welcome bonuses and clear terms.

In Nigeria, bookmakers like Bet9ja, Betano, and BetKing are licensed and commonly used, offering competitive odds and responsible betting features.

2️⃣ Plan bankroll management

Bankroll management means setting aside a specific amount for betting and sticking to it.

Simple methods include fixed staking, percentage staking, or limiting daily bets. This helps avoid chasing losses and keeps betting under control.

3️⃣ Make informed decisions

Always research before placing a football bet. Check team form, injuries, suspensions, and head-to-head records. Other than that, focus on value bets where odds reflect realistic outcomes rather than popular opinion.

Make sure you stay updated with current football news. We recommend going through our football news and editorial content to follow trends and match insights.

4️⃣ Consider betting tools

Betting tools help control behaviour. Examples include deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion, and reality checks.

Reputable Nigerian bookmakers provide these tools. If betting becomes difficult to control, support organisations like GambleAware (UK) and local responsible gambling resources, like the Association of Nigerian Bookmakers (ANB), can offer guidance.

5️⃣ Know when to stop

This is, without doubt, the most important and underrated tip you can get as a beginner in betting.

If you are not enjoying the experience, take a break. Also, never chase your losses; if you lose a bet, do not try to win it back by betting more. You should also know when to cut and run; one massive payout is enough for a day; don’t get greedy and chase more, or pour back all your winnings in the hopes of multiplying them.

You will most likely lose.

🏁 Conclusion

In sports betting, you will have both good days and bad days. This is an important point for every beginner to keep in mind. Just like any other activity, it’s essential to periodically evaluate how you’re doing.

Tracking your bets can help you pinpoint your strengths and weaknesses. It can reveal what’s working and what’s not. This insight lets you know if you’re better at predicting football outcomes than basketball or if you have more success with player props compared to over/under bets.

Understanding these patterns helps you focus your resources effectively on what’s working best for you and maximises your chances of winning.

Remember, sports betting should always be enjoyable. It’s easy to get carried away, especially when trying to recover losses. The best bettors know when to step back and take a breather. Always bet responsibly and avoid chasing losses.

❓ FAQs

How do I start football betting in Nigeria?

Open an account with a licensed bookmaker, learn basic betting terms, and start with small stakes.

Which football bet is best for beginners?

Over/Under and Handicap bets are often easier for beginners to understand than accumulators.

Is football betting guaranteed profit?

No, football betting carries risk, and outcomes are never guaranteed. Responsible betting is essential.

How much money should I start betting with?

Most betting sites allow a minimum stake as low as N100. It is a good idea to start with a very small amount to learn how it works.

What is the maximum payout?

The maximum payout is NGN 50,000,000.

Can I cancel a bet?

No. A confirmed bet cannot be cancelled for any reason.

What is a “Void Bet”?

"Void Bet" means the bet is nil or invalid. This occurs when an event is postponed, or when it has started but not finished within the period specified in our policy.

Once the match has been set as void (with odd 1.00) the rest of the winning ticket will then be paid out.

What is Handicap?

When betting with a traditional handicap, points or goals are subtracted from the favourite team. If you bet on the stronger team, it will need to perform better than the handicap for you to win your bet (the handicap will be preceded by the sign “-“). The handicap will in fact be subtracted from its final score.

Please note that the betting options are 1, X and 2, and that the standard 90 minutes play time has to be completed.

Example: Everton - Liverpool (-1), with Liverpool as favourite team, handicap “-1”. The betting options are 1=you bet on Everton; x=you bet on a draw; 2=you bet on Liverpool.

1: wins if the match is a draw or Everton wins (ex. Everton – Liverpool: 1-0 or 1-1)

X: wins if Everton loses with a score difference of 1 goal (ex. Everton – Liverpool: 0-1 or 1-2)

2: wins if Liverpool wins with a score difference of at least 2 goals (ex. Everton – Liverpool: 0-2, or 1-3)

The game has finished, but my bet is still not updated?

After a game has finished, there is a working time needed to check the official results, to update the results and settle the bets.

What is the easiest football bet to win for a beginner?