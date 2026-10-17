Golden Eaglets add to Nigerian shame after missing out on World Cup

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets miss out on the 2027 U-17 AFCON and World Cup after a 1-1 draw with host Côte d'Ivoire in the WAFU-B U-17 Championship

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have been eliminated from the 2026 WAFU-B U-17 Championship after battling to a 1-1 draw against hosts Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday.

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The disappointing result means Nigeria will miss the 2027 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2027 FIFA U-17 World Cup, adding to the country’s growing list of failures to qualify for major international tournaments.

Golden Eaglets suffer heartbreaking elimination

The five-time FIFA U-17 World Cup champions needed a positive result against Côte d’Ivoire to keep their qualification hopes alive, but their inability to convert chances proved costly.

Nigeria started brightly, with Godswill Usoro coming close to opening the scoring in the ninth minute. However, the forward failed to hit the target as the Eaglets struggled to turn their early attacking intent into a breakthrough.

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The hosts subsequently punished Nigeria in the 17th minute when Alex Bamba found the net to give Côte d’Ivoire the lead in the Group B encounter.

Mubarak Fasiu missed another opportunity to restore parity in the 38th minute, leaving Nigeria trailing at half-time despite their attempts to respond.

The Eaglets continued pushing after the restart and eventually found an equaliser in the 85th minute through Columbus, raising hopes of a late turnaround.

However, Abiodun John squandered a golden opportunity to put Nigeria ahead in the 89th minute. The missed chance proved decisive as the contest ended in a draw, leaving the young Nigerians unable to progress.

Nigeria's youth football crisis deepens

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Nigeria’s elimination carries consequences beyond the WAFU-B competition, with the result ending their hopes of reaching the 2027 U-17 AFCON.

The continental tournament serves as the qualification pathway to the 2027 FIFA U-17 World Cup, meaning the Eaglets will also miss the global competition.

The setback is particularly painful for a nation that has won the FIFA U-17 World Cup five times, more than any other country. Nigeria’s historic success at youth level has increasingly contrasted with recent struggles to maintain consistent qualification for major tournaments.

The latest disappointment adds to Nigeria’s wider international football concerns, following the senior men's team's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the women's team's absence from the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.