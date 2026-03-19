Flick’s Barcelona surpass Guardiola era with latest milestone

Could Hansi Flick's legacy at Barcelona one day surpass Pep Guardiola's?

Hansi Flick continues to rewrite history at FC Barcelona, with his side setting a new attacking benchmark that eclipses one of the club’s most iconic eras.

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The Catalans’ relentless scoring form has now seen them surpass the legendary numbers posted under Pep Guardiola.

Record-breaking attack under Flick

Barcelona’s attacking output under Flick has been nothing short of extraordinary. In just 105 matches in charge, the German coach has overseen a staggering 298 goals, breaking Guardiola’s previous record of 254 goals achieved across the 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons.

The latest milestone came in emphatic fashion as Barcelona thrashed Newcastle United 7-2 in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg. That result further underlined the team’s ruthless edge in front of goal.

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This season alone, the Blaugrana have scored 124 goals in just 45 official matches, averaging an incredible 2.75 goals per game.

Compared to the 174 goals scored in 60 matches during the 2024/25 campaign, Flick’s side have clearly elevated their attacking efficiency to a new level.

Flick era lags behind on trophy count

Beyond the numbers, Flick’s reign has already delivered silverware and dominance. Since taking charge, he has guided Barcelona to a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey triumph, and two Spanish Super Cup victories.

Meanwhile, under Guardiola, Barcelona had their most successful spell trophywise, winning the treble in 2009, followed by two more league titles, and another Champions League triumph in 2011.

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Still, while Guardiola’s era is often remembered as Barcelona’s golden standard, Flick’s current side is rapidly building a legacy of its own.