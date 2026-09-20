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End of the Road for Falconets as late Colombia dagger sends Nigeria packing from U20 World Cup

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:26 - 20 September 2026
Falconets at the FIFA U20 WWC.
Falconets at the FIFA U20 WWC.
Nigeria's Falconets crashed out of the U20 Women's World Cup after a 1-0 quarter-final loss to Colombia following a late Valerin Loboa goal
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Nigeria’s Falconets have crashed out of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after suffering a heartbreaking 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Colombia at Stadion Miejski ŁKS Łódź on Sunday.

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The Falconets had produced an impressive run to the last eight, but a late goal after Nigeria were reduced to 10 players ended their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Falconets miss chances to break deadlock

Nigeria started the quarter-final with intent and created enough opportunities to trouble Colombia’s defence, but the two sides went into half-time level.

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Janet Akekoromowei came closest to breaking the deadlock when her effort struck the woodwork, denying Nigeria an early lead.

Tumininu Adeshina also tested Colombia goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, but the goalkeeper produced an important save to keep the game goalless.

The Falconets continued searching for the decisive goal after the interval, with neither side able to find the breakthrough as the contest entered its final stages.

Nigeria had arrived in the quarter-finals after an impressive 3-0 victory over England in the round of 16, raising hopes of another deep run at the tournament. However, the match changed dramatically in the 78th minute when Kafayat Mafisere was shown a red card.

Colombia strike at the death

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Reduced to 10 players, Nigeria faced a difficult final stretch as Colombia pushed forward in search of the goal that would settle the contest.

The Falconets held firm through much of regulation time and appeared destined to take the quarter-final beyond 90 minutes. But Colombia delivered the decisive blow in stoppage time. Valerin Loboa found the net in the 92nd minute to give Colombia a dramatic 1-0 victory and send the South American side into the semi-finals.

For Nigeria, the late defeat brings an end to a campaign that had promised much after the commanding victory over England.

The Falconets will leave the competition disappointed after coming within minutes of taking Colombia into extra time, with Loboa’s late strike proving to be the difference between quarter-final heartbreak and a place in the last four.

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