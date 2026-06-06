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Ex-Super Eagles star reveals how he was punished for playing for Nigeria

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:40 - 06 June 2026
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The World Cup veteran revealed the struggles he faced to play for Nigeria's Super Eagles
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Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has lifted the veil on the intense administrative warfare elite players face behind the scenes when balancing club commitments with patriotism.

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The former left-back, who represented the Super Eagles at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, revealed that his decision to repeatedly honour national team call-ups triggered a hostile relationship with his former Greek employers, PAOK FC.

Caught in a Crossfire of Secret Deceptions

Speaking on the 5th House Podcast, Udeze recalled the friction began immediately after his transfer to PAOK, ahead of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

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The club's manager gave him a blunt ultimatum, warning that travelling would strip him of his automatic starting shirt and force him to "start fresh" upon his return.

The corporate bullying escalated significantly in 2001 prior to a crucial World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Accra, as PAOK went to extreme, deceptive lengths to block his departure.

"It is not a small battle between my club, me, and the NFF. I was in the middle," Udeze explained. "NFF will send a fax to my club, my club will send back to NFF that I refuse to honour the invitation. Whereas, they are the ones who told me not to go."

Financial Sabotage as a Final Penalty

Determined to break the club's resistance, the former West Bromwich Albion defender confronted the hierarchy directly when they threatened him with severe internal repercussions.

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"My club said, 'if you go see what will happen' and I told them, 'whatever wants to happen, let it happen,'" Udeze defiantly countered.

While he successfully starred in the match, earning Man of the Match honours in a hard-fought 1-1 draw, the Greek outfit hit back by freezing his contractual earnings.

Udeze disclosed that the club permanently withheld a lucrative performance clause that granted him €25 for every single minute spent on the pitch, completely blocking those funds for an entire season.

Despite the substantial financial penalties and constant threats of blacklisting, Udeze refused to compromise his loyalty to the national side, allowing him to bypass the club’s political obstacles to cement his status as a permanent fixture in Nigeria's golden generation with 35 international caps.

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