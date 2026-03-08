Advertisement

Ex-Real Madrid captain admits being jealous of Barcelona's success

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:16 - 08 March 2026
Barcelona's recent successes have left the former Real Madrid mainstay jealous of Los Blancos' arch-rivals
Former Real Madrid C.F. captain Iván Helguera has admitted he envies aspects of FC Barcelona’s success, particularly the Catalan club’s strong commitment to youth development.

His comments come during a difficult period for Real Madrid following the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa as head coach earlier this year.

Helguera questions Real Madrid’s coaching decision

Arbeloa was appointed in January after Xabi Alonso left the club by mutual consent following defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

While the new coach initially oversaw a promising start, results have recently dipped, leaving Real Madrid trailing Barcelona by four points in the LaLiga title race.

Helguera criticised the club’s decision to part ways with Alonso, insisting that if a change was necessary, Madrid should have opted for a more experienced manager.

“It didn’t make sense to sack Xabi Alonso,” Helguera said. “If you sack him, you need an experienced coach in the dressing room to deal with everything. Instead, they brought in someone who has never coached in the First Division.”

The former defender also suggested that Arbeloa may not be the right fit for such a demanding role, adding that a club like Real Madrid cannot afford to improvise during delicate moments.

Barcelona’s academy model draws admiration

Helguera also highlighted Barcelona’s famous youth system as an area where Real Madrid have fallen behind.

According to him, the success of Barcelona’s academy has helped the club maintain a clear footballing identity and produce players capable of contributing at the highest level.

“The fact that Barça have a great academy has made everything easier for them,” he explained. “It’s something that Real Madrid have to learn from.”

He pointed out that Barcelona maintain a consistent playing philosophy regardless of the coach in charge, with managers adapting to the club’s style rather than imposing a completely new system.

Despite praising Barcelona’s structure, Helguera insisted Real Madrid still possess a strong winning mentality that has long defined the club. However, he believes combining that mentality with a stronger academy focus could help the club remain competitive in the future.

