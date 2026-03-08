Super Eagles star Akor Adams breaks all-time career record

Sevilla striker Akor Adams has now surpassed his career-best tally after his goal against Rayo Vallecano

Akor Adams reached a new personal milestone after scoring for Sevilla in a 1–1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerian striker’s goal not only gave his side the early advantage but also saw him set a new career record for goal contributions in one season across Europe’s top five leagues.

Adams' strike ends goal drought

Adams led the line for Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán and made an immediate impact in a tightly contested encounter.

The Super Eagles forward opened the scoring in the 14th minute, calmly steering the ball home from close range after meeting a precise cross from former Chelsea F.C. captain César Azpilicueta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerian nearly doubled Sevilla’s lead shortly afterwards when he produced a brilliant run past two defenders, but his final effort drifted wide of the post.

Sevilla held their advantage until the break, but Rayo Vallecano responded five minutes into the second half when Pacha Espino fired home a first-time strike from the edge of the box after being set up by Fran Pérez.

Adams put in a strong display before being substituted in the 67th minute for Isaac Romero as the match eventually ended in a stalemate.

Nigerian forward reaches new career milestone

Despite the draw, the goal proved significant on a personal level for Adams. The strike was his seventh league goal of the season, making him Sevilla’s leading scorer in the current campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also took his total to 10 goal contributions in LaLiga this season, seven goals and three assists, marking the best return of his career in Europe’s top five leagues.

The tally surpasses his previous record of nine contributions, which he achieved while playing for Montpellier HSC during the 2023/24 season.

Adams has been in excellent form since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, and Sevilla will be hoping he continues his scoring run as they aim to climb the table.