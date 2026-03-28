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Ex-Barcelona star risks six-game ban over little-known rule

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:18 - 28 March 2026
Memphis Depay centre-forward of Barcelona and Netherlands sitting on the bench during the LaLiga Santander match between Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona
The former Barcelona and Manchester United star is facing a lengthy suspension if found guilty
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Memphis Depay could be facing a lengthy suspension in Brazil after falling foul of a little-known regulation during a league match.

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The former Barcelona and Manchester United forward has been charged following an unusual incident on the substitutes’ bench.

Phone use lands Depay in trouble

The incident occurred during Corinthians’ 1-1 draw against Flamengo, when television cameras caught Depay using his mobile phone while seated on the bench.

The 32-year-old, who had been substituted early due to a thigh injury, was quickly approached by a member of the coaching staff and instructed to put the device away.

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Despite the seemingly harmless nature of the act, Brazilian football authorities have taken a firm stance. Depay has been reported to the Superior Court of Sports Justice under Article 258, which addresses conduct deemed contrary to sporting ethics.

According to the complaint, his actions allegedly violated principles of discipline and could set a dangerous precedent, potentially encouraging improper communication and complicating match regulation for officials.

Star forward defends his actions

Depay has since responded to the controversy, insisting there was no ill intent behind his actions. The Dutch international explained that he was merely communicating with medical staff from the Netherlands national team after sustaining his injury.

“Just to clarify, my moment with the phone was to communicate with the medical staff,” he stated, adding that he had remained on the bench to support his teammates rather than retreat to the dressing room.

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Nevertheless, the disciplinary process could still see him handed a ban ranging from one to six matches if found guilty. The situation adds further pressure on Corinthians, who are already struggling in mid-table after eight games this season.

For Depay, what seemed like a routine moment has now turned into a potential legal headache, showing how even the smallest actions can carry significant consequences under football’s strict rules.

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