'Emotional leader' — Ex-Milan boss Montella explains how Osimhen situation could give Juventus edge

Former AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella believes Juventus will gain a significant edge in their Champions League playoff second leg if Victor Osimhen is not fit to lead the line for Galatasaray.

Osimhen has dominated the pre-match headlines ahead of Wednesday’s showdown at the Allianz Stadium. The 27-year-old missed Galatasaray’s 2-0 league defeat to Konyaspor on Saturday due to knee discomfort, sparking fears he might miss the trip to Turin.

While he was rested as a precaution, the Nigerian international returned to training on Monday, looking sharp and is expected to start, barring any late setbacks.

Despite not scoring in the first leg, Osimhen was a constant menace to the Juventus defense, winning 75% of his aerial duels and providing two assists in a dominant 5-2 victory.

Vincenzo Montella speaks on Osimhen, Juventus vs Galatasaray

Montella, who currently manages the Turkish national team, insists that the Cimbom must have their talisman on the pitch to survive the atmosphere in Turin.“He is more of an emotional leader than a technical leader for Galatasaray,” the former AC Milan boss told TuttoSport, per Futbol.

“He shifts the balance significantly; he is a player who changes the very face of the team. If Galatasaray cannot play him, it will undoubtedly be a massive advantage for Juve.”

Turkiye boss Vincenzo Montella | Imago

Galatasaray enter the second leg with a commanding three-goal cushion, meaning Juventus must score at least three times without reply to stay in the competition.

That job for the Italians becomes significantly harder if Osimhen is available for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian has scored six goals in seven Champions League matches this season, and has spoken of his huge motivation to finish the job in Turin.