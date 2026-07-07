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Egypt goalkeeper denies Messi as Argentina captain sets unwanted record

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:44 - 07 July 2026
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Messi missed his second penalty of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Argentina captain Lionel Messi has set an unwanted FIFA World Cup record after missing his second penalty of the 2026 tournament during his side's Round of 16 clash against Egypt.

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The 39-year-old saw his spot-kick saved by Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir in the first half at Atlanta Stadium after Egypt had taken an early lead through Yasser Ibrahim.

According to Opta, Messi has now become the first player in FIFA World Cup history to miss two penalties during a single tournament, excluding penalty shootouts.

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Egypt shocks Argentina early

Egypt stunned the reigning world champions by taking the lead in the 15th minute through Yasser Ibrahim, putting Lionel Scaloni's side under immediate pressure.

Argentina were handed a golden opportunity to equalise just minutes later when they were awarded a penalty. However, Messi's effort from the spot was brilliantly saved by Shobeir, leaving the South American giants trailing.

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The miss compounded Argentina's difficult start as Egypt continued to frustrate the defending champions.

Historic but unwanted milestone

Messi entered the tournament chasing more World Cup history after helping Argentina win the 2022 title.

However, his latest penalty miss created an entirely different record.

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The Argentine icon had already failed to convert from the spot earlier in the tournament against Austria. His saved effort against Egypt means he is now the first player ever to miss two penalties during the same World Cup finals outside of shootouts.

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