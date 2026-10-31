Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos star robbed of ₦527 million worth of property during El Clasico

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao was the victim of a third-floor home burglary during Real Madrid's 2-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona, with thieves stealing watches, bags, and jewellery worth over ₦527 million.

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has reportedly been the victim of a burglary at his home while his teammates were securing a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in El Clasico.

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According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, thieves escaped with watches, bags and jewellery estimated to be worth €350,000 (₦527.38 million).

Thieves target Militao's home during El Clasico

Militao was among the Real Madrid substitutes for Sunday's showdown against Barcelona when the burglary took place. The intruders reportedly gained access to the Brazilian's property through a bathroom window on the third floor before ransacking his bedroom and stealing several valuable possessions.

The stolen items included watches, jewellery and bags, with their combined value estimated at €350,000.

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Militao's family were reportedly inside the house at the time, watching the Clasico from the ground floor. However, they did not notice anything suspicious while the thieves were carrying out the burglary.

The incident means the defender had an unpleasant development away from the pitch despite Real Madrid's important victory over their fiercest rivals.

Spanish footballers increasingly targeted by burglars

The burglary adds to a growing list of incidents involving high-profile footballers in Spain, with players' homes increasingly becoming targets while they are away for matches.

Former Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of an armed robbery in 2022, during which he suffered a broken jaw.

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More recently, Real Betis striker Troy Parrott and former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico have also reportedly been targeted by robbers this month.

Militao's case further raises concerns over the security of properties belonging to professional footballers, particularly when their owners are away competing.