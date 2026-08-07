Chelsea must sell Super Eagles target to bring in Alonso's reinforcements

According to reports, Chelsea singing new players will be dependent on current player sales

Chelsea may need to clear significant space in their defence before making another signing this summer, with the Blues currently carrying an unusually large number of senior centre-backs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the club could still return to the transfer market, but only if several defenders leave Stamford Bridge first.

Chelsea face defensive transfer headache

Speaking on the CFCHub Twitch stream, Jacobs explained that Chelsea's priority is currently moving players out rather than bringing another defender through the door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Blues reportedly have 10 senior centre-backs on their books, creating a major selection headache for manager Xabi Alonso ahead of the new campaign.

Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Super Eagles target Tosin Adarabioyo are among the players who could leave, while Trevoh Chalobah is also expected to complete a move to Como.

Jacobs suggested that Chelsea could consider adding another defender if all four departures materialise. However, that scenario remains a possibility rather than an immediate priority, with the club more concerned about finding suitable destinations for players who have fallen down the pecking order.

The situation could therefore have a direct impact on Chelsea's pursuit of further reinforcements.

Super Eagles target could be key to Chelsea plans

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea's defensive congestion is particularly significant given their reported interest in players who could strengthen the backline.

If Disasi, Badiashile, Adarabioyo and Chalobah all depart, the Blues would suddenly have considerably more room for another centre-back.

Even then, Chelsea would still possess Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Josh Acheampong, giving Alonso four senior options despite the absence of European football this season.

That depth means the club would not necessarily need to rush into another signing. For now, the message from Chelsea's hierarchy appears clear: sell before buying.

The departures of several defenders could change that calculation, however, potentially opening the door for the club to strengthen with a new arrival, including a player capable of competing for a place alongside the remaining defensive core.

Advertisement

Advertisement