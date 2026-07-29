CAF President Patrice Motsepe (C), FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Obba during the 45th CAF General Assembly | Photo Credit: CAF Media

CAF President Patrice Motsepe (C), FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Obba during the 45th CAF General Assembly | Photo Credit: CAF Media

CAF reacts as FIFA allegedly dangle $40 million incentive for associations to back plans to sell World Cup stake

African football's governing body CAF have made their stance known on FIFA's plans to sell stakes in the World Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has responded after reports claimed FIFA president Gianni Infantino offered member associations a lucrative financial package to support controversial plans to sell minority stakes in the governing body's commercial operations.

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The proposal has already divided opinion across world football, with several European associations voicing strong opposition, while CAF has opted for a more measured approach as consultations continue.

FIFA's $40 million proposal sparks global debate

According to a letter obtained by Sky Sports, FIFA wants to establish a new commercial entity called FIFA Forward Enterprise, which would oversee the commercial rights of competitions, including the FIFA World Cup.

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Under the proposal, minority, non-controlling stakes would be sold to private investors in a deal reportedly capable of generating up to $4.2 billion.

Infantino told member associations that the initiative could deliver more than $10 billion for football development over the next four years. Associations have until September 19 to vote on the proposal.

The letter also reportedly warned that associations rejecting the plan could receive significantly reduced funding, with the current FIFA Forward programme providing around $10 million per member association instead of the proposed $40 million incentive.

The proposal has drawn fierce criticism across Europe. UEFA described the plan as a threat to football's governance, while several national associations questioned the lack of transparency. Reports have even suggested that some European federations are prepared to discuss a potential World Cup boycott if the project moves ahead.

CAF opts for consultation before taking a position

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Rather than immediately backing or opposing the proposal, CAF confirmed it had received FIFA's correspondence and would carefully examine the initiative before making any decision.

In an official statement, CAF revealed that president Dr Patrice Motsepe will convene a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee next week to assess and evaluate the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal.

The CAF Executive Committee to assess and evaluate the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposalhttps://t.co/lSCG5LYD4T — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) July 29, 2026

The African governing body also encouraged all of its member associations to study the proposal carefully and actively participate in FIFA's consultation process in accordance with existing regulations.

CAF reiterated its commitment to working with FIFA, its member associations, fellow continental confederations and other stakeholders to secure greater financial resources for the development and growth of football across Africa and the rest of the world.

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