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CAF announce plans to expand AFCON to 28 teams

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:59 - 29 March 2026
CAF president Patrice Motsepe (right) confirmed Morocco will host WAFCON 2026.
Africa's football governing body has announced plans to expand the Africa Cup of Nations tournament to 28 teams
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African football is set for a major shake-up after Confederation of African Football unveiled bold plans to expand its flagship tournament.

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The announcement signals a new era for the Africa Cup of Nations, with more teams and structural changes on the horizon.

Motsepe confirms expansion but leaves questions unanswered

CAF president Patrice Motsepe revealed that the Africa Cup of Nations will increase from 24 to 28 teams, describing the move as part of a wider vision to elevate African football.

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According to Motsepe, the decision reflects CAF’s “commitment to world-class football with the best African players from all over the world returning to compete on the continent.”

The expansion builds on the previous format change in 2019, when the tournament grew from 16 to 24 teams.

However, key details remain unclear. Motsepe did not explain how the new 28-team format will be structured or when exactly it will be introduced. Despite this uncertainty, he confirmed that the 2027 edition will proceed as planned across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

New competitions and calendar changes on the way

Beyond the expansion, CAF is also planning a broader overhaul of its competition calendar. A new Africa Cup of Nations tournament is set to take place in 2028, after which the competition will move to a four-year cycle.

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In addition, CAF intends to introduce a Nations League-style competition starting in 2029. This tournament will feature 16 teams and culminate in a final competition held every two years, offering more regular high-level matches across the continent.

Motsepe emphasised the need for consistency in African football scheduling, stating that fixtures must become more “predictable, consistent and reliable.” He also highlighted the importance of developing football in East Africa, pointing to the region’s untapped potential.

With these sweeping changes, CAF is clearly aiming to reshape the landscape of African football, although for now, fans and stakeholders will be waiting for clarity on how these ambitious plans will be executed.

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