BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Messi, retires from international football

41-year-old Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football.

In a statement on his social media, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winne has brought his spell with the Portuguese national team to an end.

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After a period of reflection following the last international break, Cristiano Ronaldo hangs up the national team captain's armband

Portugal estará sempre em mim https://t.co/dnFj51rxmh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 5, 2026

In the statement, Ronaldo said, "Portugal will always be in me.

" To the Portuguese. The time has come to hang up the number 7 of our national team. I never felt it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it.

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Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo || imago

Ronaldo | IMAGO

"Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future."

Ronaldo has made 234 ⁠appearances for ​Portugal and ​scored 146 ​goals.

He holds ⁠the all-time record ⁠for international ​appearances and ​for international goals.

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The announcement comes weeks after his public dispute with Portugal boss Jorge Jesus, which involved the forward walking out on the national team before being suspended by the Portugal FA.

Ronaldo initially declared a willingness to return to the fold, but suggestions from close sources hinted the striker had played his last game for his nation.