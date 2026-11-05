Was Chiamaka Nnadozie That Bad? CAF Under Fire Over Brutal Award Snub

CAF is facing growing criticism after leaving three-time winner Chiamaka Nnadozie off the shortlist for the 2026 Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award, with many Nigerians questioning how one of Africa's most established goalkeepers failed to make the final ten.

CAF's 2026 awards nominations continue to generate controversy, with Nigerian football fans now directing their anger towards the omission of Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

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The former winner, who dominated the category for three consecutive years, was surprisingly left out of the shortlist for the CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Instead, 17-year-old Christiana Uzoma earned a place among the nominees, becoming Nigeria's sole representative in the category.

While many supporters praised Uzoma's emergence following an impressive year with Edo Queens and the Falconets, questions quickly emerged over Nnadozie's absence.

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𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 (𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻) - 𝗡𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝘀 #CAFAwards2026 https://t.co/np56wEeDvM — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 3, 2026

The Super Falcons star has long been regarded as one of Africa's finest goalkeepers and remains one of the continent's most recognised names in women's football.

Her omission has therefore sparked outrage across social media, with supporters arguing that one disappointing tournament should not erase an entire season's work.

Super Falcons' goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was crowned CAF Goalkeeper of the Year | CAFOnline on X

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Fans Question CAF's Decision

Nigerians have wasted little time expressing their frustration after the shortlist was released.

One supporter asked:

"Was Chiamaka Nnadozie that bad she couldn't make Africa's top 10 in 2026?"

Another fan suggested CAF had been waiting for an opportunity to remove the goalkeeper from the spotlight.

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Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie || Imago

"So you people happily waited for Chiamaka Nnadozie to have a bad tournament to completely omit her? Last season, Nnadozie was going head to head with world-class goalies despite having her debut season in the WSL and you dare exclude her because of a tournament?"

Others echoed similar sentiments, arguing that her club performances should have carried significant weight in the voting process.

Was Chiamaka Nnadozie that bad she couldn't make Africa’s top 10 in 2026?? — Ibukun Ebenezer (@WordIntegrity_2) November 3, 2026

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"So just because of a seven-game tournament, Nnadozie that was coming from a fantastic season missed out on the list?"

Another supporter added:

"You guys are tired of Chiamaka Nnadozie. We get it. They just couldn't wait for her to have a down year."

End of an Era?

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The omission marks the first time in years that Nnadozie has not featured among CAF's elite goalkeeping nominees.

For many observers, it signals the end of one of the most dominant individual runs in recent African women's football history.

However, supporters believe the goalkeeper still deserved recognition for her overall body of work.

One fan wrote:

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"How can you not even nominate a goalkeeper who has won this for the last awards because of a poor show at the last AFCON despite her performances with her club?"

Super Falcons star goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie || Imago

Uzoma Takes Centre Stage

While the controversy continues, attention will now shift to teenage sensation Christiana Uzoma.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign and now finds herself carrying Nigeria's hopes in the category.

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Uzoma stops the penalty.

But even as excitement grows around Uzoma's nomination, the debate surrounding Nnadozie's absence is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

For many Nigerian fans, the question remains simple: