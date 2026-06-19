Advertisement

Bet of the Day: Best Weekend Football Predictions For The Day

Adesoji Michael
Adesoji Michael 06:44 - 19 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Ex-Man United star urges Portugal to bench CR7
FREE EXPERT TIPS
Advertisement
Betting tips for Today
TIMELEAGUEFIXTURESTIPSBET
20:00 WC USA v Australia Over 1.5 BET NOW
11:30 AUS Spring Hills FC v Bentleigh Greens SC Home win BET NOW
16:00 LIT Kedainiai Nevezis v FK Utenis Utena Home win BET NOW
19:00 ARG Estudiantes de LP Reserve v CA Central Cordoba SE Reserve Over 1.5 BET NOW
21:30 PER Alianza Atletico v CD Universidad Cesar Vallejo Over 1.5 BET NOW
19:00 PER Asociacion Deportiva Tarma v CSDC Alianza Universidad Home win BET NOW
17:30 EST Viljandi JK Tulevik v FCI Levadia Tallinn Under 5.5 BET NOW
17:00 CHI Deportes Temuco v Union Espanola Away win BET NOW
Advertisement
GET FREE BETTING TIPS ON TELEGRAM
FAQ

Bet of the day — frequently asked questions

The Bet of the Day is a daily betting feature on Pulse Sports Nigeria where our experts select the most reliable and well-researched betting picks of the day across football and other top sports. Each pick is carefully analysed to give you the best possible chance of winning.
A fresh Bet of the Day is published every day, typically in the morning before the day's key fixtures kick off. This ensures you always have enough time to review the picks and place your bets before matches begin. Bookmark the Bet of the Day page and check back daily.
Our analysts study a wide range of factors before making a pick — including team form, head-to-head records, injury news, home/away performance, and market odds. Only picks that meet our confidence threshold are published, so you're always getting selections backed by solid reasoning, not guesswork.
Our picks primarily focus on football's biggest leagues — including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League — as well as NPFL fixtures. Depending on the day's schedule, we may also include picks from other sports and continental competitions for maximum value.
Yes, completely free. All Bet of the Day content on Pulse Sports is published openly — no subscription, no registration required. Simply visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day and access today's picks instantly, every single day.
No. Sports betting always carries risk, and no tip — no matter how well-researched — can be guaranteed to win. Our Bet of the Day is designed to inform and support your decision-making, not to replace it. Always bet responsibly, within your means, and never chase losses. If betting is causing you distress, seek help from a responsible gambling organisation.

Have more questions? Visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Canada's Jonathan David matches Lionel Messi's World Cup hat-trick
Football
19.06.2026
Canada's Jonathan David matches Lionel Messi's World Cup hat-trick
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: South Africa stay alive as Canada, Mexico secure wins
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 8 recap: South Africa stay alive as Canada, Mexico secure wins
Ex-Man United star urges Portugal to bench CR7
Bet Of The Day
19.06.2026
Bet of the Day: Best Weekend Football Predictions For The Day
2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi stays 1st but Juventus star jumps above Mbappe and Haaland — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi stays 1st but Juventus star jumps above Mbappe and Haaland — Golden Ball standings (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup: Why 'everyone' is wearing pink boots (cleats)
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Why 'everyone' is wearing pink boots (cleats)
2026 FIFA World Cup: South Africa handed qualification boost with Mexico's result against Korea
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: South Africa handed qualification boost with Mexico's result against Korea