Advertisement

Barcelona look to 19-year-old Ghanaian to fill defensive void ahead of El Clasico

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:01 - 18 October 2026
Barcelona flag | Imago
Barcelona consider 19-year-old Ghanaian defender Hafiz Gariba for La Liga and El Clasico reinforcement as UEFA rules delay his Champions League debut
Advertisement

Barcelona are reportedly considering teenage Ghanaian defender Hafiz Gariba as a potential solution to their defensive concerns ahead of El Clasico.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old has emerged as an option for Hansi Flick in La Liga, although his current registration status prevents him from featuring in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona consider Gariba for defensive reinforcement

With Barcelona assessing their defensive options, Gariba could receive an opportunity to step up from the club's youth setup as the Catalan giants prepare for their upcoming La Liga challenges.

Born in Teshie, in Ghana's Greater Accra Region, the defender began his football journey with Ghanaian side Villarreal Africa before moving to Spain. He subsequently joined CE Codolar and Escola Marcet in Barcelona, continuing his development before officially signing a three-year contract with Barcelona on February 22, 2025.

Advertisement

His progression through the youth ranks has now placed him among the options the Spanish champions could consider to strengthen their defensive ranks. However, any involvement with the first team would depend on Barcelona's assessment of his readiness for senior football and the club's registration requirements.

The opportunity could represent a significant step in Gariba's development, particularly if Barcelona decide to trust their academy prospects to provide additional defensive depth during a demanding period of the season.

UEFA registration rules complicate Champions League prospects

Although Gariba could be considered for domestic action, his eligibility for the Champions League presents a separate challenge. UEFA regulations require players to have been registered with their club for an uninterrupted period of at least two years since turning 15 to qualify for List B, subject to other eligibility conditions.

Gariba only joined Barcelona's youth setup in February 2025, meaning he has yet to complete the required two-year registration period.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he was not included in Barcelona's senior List A squad before the registration deadline, leaving him ineligible to feature in the competition under his current circumstances. The Ghanaian teenager would therefore need to wait until the January Champions League registration window to be considered for inclusion, subject to the applicable regulations and registration requirements.

For Barcelona, Gariba could offer a potential domestic solution as they navigate their defensive concerns ahead of El Clasico. However, his European involvement remains restricted for now, making La Liga his more immediate potential route into the senior side.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Barcelona suffer injury crisis ahead of PSG, Real Madrid ties
Football
19.10.2026
Barcelona suffer injury crisis ahead of PSG, Real Madrid ties
French World Cup winner snubs Mbappe, tips Yamal for 2026 Ballon d'Or
Football
19.10.2026
French World Cup winner snubs Mbappe, tips Yamal for 2026 Ballon d'Or
Kenneth Igboke celebrates the opener.
Bet Of The Day
19.10.2026
Bet of the Day: Best Football Predictions For The New Week
Iwobi hailed as one of Premier League's most underrated players by ex-champion
Football
18.10.2026
Iwobi hailed as one of Premier League's most underrated players by ex-champion
We lost because of referee — Sevilla player and coach question officiating after Real Madrid defeat
Football
18.10.2026
We lost because of referee — Sevilla player and coach question officiating after Real Madrid defeat
2-Time AFCON winner echoes Eric Chelle's thoughts on CAF's plans
Football
18.10.2026
2-Time AFCON winner echoes Eric Chelle's thoughts on CAF's plans