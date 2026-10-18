Barcelona look to 19-year-old Ghanaian to fill defensive void ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona consider 19-year-old Ghanaian defender Hafiz Gariba for La Liga and El Clasico reinforcement as UEFA rules delay his Champions League debut

Barcelona are reportedly considering teenage Ghanaian defender Hafiz Gariba as a potential solution to their defensive concerns ahead of El Clasico.

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The 19-year-old has emerged as an option for Hansi Flick in La Liga, although his current registration status prevents him from featuring in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona consider Gariba for defensive reinforcement

With Barcelona assessing their defensive options, Gariba could receive an opportunity to step up from the club's youth setup as the Catalan giants prepare for their upcoming La Liga challenges.

Born in Teshie, in Ghana's Greater Accra Region, the defender began his football journey with Ghanaian side Villarreal Africa before moving to Spain. He subsequently joined CE Codolar and Escola Marcet in Barcelona, continuing his development before officially signing a three-year contract with Barcelona on February 22, 2025.

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His progression through the youth ranks has now placed him among the options the Spanish champions could consider to strengthen their defensive ranks. However, any involvement with the first team would depend on Barcelona's assessment of his readiness for senior football and the club's registration requirements.

The opportunity could represent a significant step in Gariba's development, particularly if Barcelona decide to trust their academy prospects to provide additional defensive depth during a demanding period of the season.

UEFA registration rules complicate Champions League prospects

Although Gariba could be considered for domestic action, his eligibility for the Champions League presents a separate challenge. UEFA regulations require players to have been registered with their club for an uninterrupted period of at least two years since turning 15 to qualify for List B, subject to other eligibility conditions.

Gariba only joined Barcelona's youth setup in February 2025, meaning he has yet to complete the required two-year registration period.

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Furthermore, he was not included in Barcelona's senior List A squad before the registration deadline, leaving him ineligible to feature in the competition under his current circumstances. The Ghanaian teenager would therefore need to wait until the January Champions League registration window to be considered for inclusion, subject to the applicable regulations and registration requirements.