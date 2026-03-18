Aston Villa vs Lille prediction and betting tips: Emery's European Pedigree Tested in High-Stakes Villa Park Decider

Seeking to reach a European quarter-final for the third successive season, Aston Villa welcome Lille to Villa Park for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie.

Holding a slender 1-0 aggregate lead, the stakes could not be higher for Unai Emery's men as they look to map an alternative route into next season's Champions League.

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Villa enter this fixture clinging to fourth spot in the Premier League by just two points after suffering their third consecutive domestic defeat through a 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

Conversely, Lille arrive with momentum, fresh off a 2-1 away victory over Rennes that leaves them within three points of the top four in Ligue 1.



The context for this second leg was set in France last week, where an Ollie Watkins header secured a hard-fought 1-0 first-leg victory for the Midlands outfit, proving the margins between these two sides are incredibly thin.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Aston Villa to Win Primary Tip 1.71 High Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Value Bet 2.10 Medium Olivier Giroud to Score anytime Player Prop 3.90 Medium

Odds are correct at the time of posting and subject to change.

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Aston Villa to Win

Unai Emery is a master of European knockout football, boasting an impeccable 100% record of advancing from the last 16 of Europe's secondary club competition. Aston Villa's home form in the Europa League has been formidable this season, winning all four fixtures at Villa Park by an aggregate score of 8-3.

While Lille managed to overturn a first-leg deficit against Red Star Belgrade in the previous round, doing so away at Villa Park against a tactically astute Emery side is a much taller order. Expect Villa to control possession in the middle third and dictate the tempo.

Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5

Despite Villa's dominance in Europe (winning eight of their nine Europa League matches), their recent defensive solidity at home is a concern. The Villans have conceded nine goals in their last five home fixtures across all competitions.

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Bruno Genesio's Lille side must chase the game and will look to exploit Villa's high line on the counter-attack. Given Lille's need to score and Villa's undeniable attacking firepower, a clean sheet for the hosts seems unlikely, making a high-scoring affair highly probable.

Olivier Giroud to Score

At the ripe old age of 39, Olivier Giroud remains an elite marksman and a constant menace in the penalty area. The veteran striker leads Lille with nine goals across all competitions this season, including four in the Europa League alone.

Having won this competition previously with Chelsea, his experience in high-pressure English environments is unmatched. If Lille break through Villa's offside trap or deliver quality crosses from the flanks, Giroud will be the primary target to punish the hosts.

Predicted Lineups

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Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Sancho; Watkins

Team New

Unai Emery is still managing a depleted midfield, with both Youri Tielemans (ankle) and Boubacar Kamara (knee) ruled out. Ross Barkley is ineligible for Europa League action, though Jadon Sancho returns to the fold after being unavailable against his parent club on Sunday. Matty Cash (calf) will be assessed late, with Lamare Bogarde on standby, and Emiliano Buendia is a minor doubt

Lille (4-2-3-1)

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Ozer; Santos, Mbemba, Mandi, Perraud; Bentaleb, Andre; Mukasu, Haraldsson, Perrin; Giroud

Team News