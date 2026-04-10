Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips: Gunners Seeking To Put The Cherry On Top At The Premier League Summit

Arsenal will be looking to build on their recovery from recent stumbles when they take on Bournemouth in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners have suffered agonizing defeats in the EFL Cup final to Manchester City, followed by an FA Cup last-eight loss at Southampton.

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However, they redeemed themselves with their UCL quarter-final first-leg win at Sporting on Tuesday, which means a league and Champions League double is still on the cards.

They will hope to use that momentum to secure a fifth-straight Premier League win for the third time this season, something they have only previously achieved in 2013-14 and 2022-23.

Bournemouth, for their part, have been on a rock-solid run of form of late, avoiding defeat in their last ten Premier League games. This is no small achievement, given the competitive nature of the Premier League.

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The Cherries have drawn their last five. However, their last defeat was a 3-2 home defeat to Saturday’s opponents Arsenal in early January.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary Tip Under 3.5 goals 1.18 High Double chance Arsenal to win or draw 1.13 High Corner tip Over 10.5 corners 1.89 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Under 3.5 goals

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Mikel Arteta's side are not the prettiest to watch, and they ground out another 1-0 win away at Sporting in their Champions League quarter-final first leg. The Gunners have the best defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded 22 goals in 31 games.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have failed to score in their last two away games. Nine of Arsenal's last ten games have gone under 3.5 goals, and we're predicting that to happen again.

Arsenal to win or draw

It will be interesting to see how much Mikel Arteta rotates against a Bournemouth side who are capable of beating any team on their day. One eye will surely be on the visit of Sporting in the Champions League next Wednesday, but the Gunners head coach will not want to jeopardise the title chances in any way.

That said, while Arsenal are unlikely to produce a pretty, free-flowing performance, they should still have enough to end Bournemouth's praiseworthy unbeaten streak.

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Over 10.5 corners

While the result is hard to call, the statistical likelihood of high corner volume is significant. We’ve seen an average 13.00 corners in the past ten Bournemouth away games, while there have been over 10.5 corners in two straight Bournemouth home matches.

Arsenal, as we all know, are the corner kings, aiming to use every set piece as an opportunity to get a goal. There have been an average of 10.10 corners in the Gunners last 10 matches, with Arteta’s men winning an average of 5.60 corners in home matches.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: (4-3-3)

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Bournemouth: (4-2-3-1)

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

Team News – Arsenal

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber will be assessed ahead of the game, after missing the 1-0 win over Sporting. Noni Madueke deputised for Saka in Portugal to limited effect, while Ben White kept his place in the absence of the Dutch right-back.

Eberechi Eze remains sidelined, but there is hope he will return by the end of the month. Piero Hincapie and Mikel Merino are longer-term absentees.

Team News – Bournemouth

Bournemouth will hope to welcome Eli Junior Kroupi back for the trip to the Emirates. Boasting nine goals for the Premier League season, Kroupi could become the first teenager in 26 years to score 10+ times in his maiden Premier League campaign, after Robbie Keane for Coventry City in 1999-00.