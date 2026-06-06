AFCON 2025 star and four other wonderkids Barcelona are eager to sign

LaLiga giants Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on five youngsters in the transfer market

While Barcelona continues to rely heavily on the elite production of its iconic La Masia academy, the club’s scouting department is simultaneously activating a comprehensive, long-term global recruitment strategy.

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In an effort to complement the explosive breakthroughs of home-grown stars like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, and Marc Bernal, the Catalan giants are aggressively tracking five of Europe’s most gifted teenage and early-20s prospects.

Algeria's Maza on Barcelona's radar

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's recruitment network has placed Bayer Leverkusen's Ibrahim Maza at the top of their theoretical wishlist.

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The 20-year-old creative midfielder, who initially developed at Hertha Berlin, has seen his stock skyrocket after emerging as one of the standout performers of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where his technical proficiency spearheaded Algeria's drive into the tournament's knockout stages.

Joining Maza on the short-list is AZ Alkmaar's 20-year-old deep-lying playmaker Kees Smit, whose tactical intelligence and profound passing range have attracted interest from across the continent.

Additionally, Barcelona scouts are heavily monitoring Newcastle United's versatile 20-year-old youth international Lewis Miley, who has earned rave reviews in the English Premier League for his incredible physical maturity and composure in tight central spaces.

Barcelona eye young creators

The recruitment drive extends to Portugal, where FC Porto's 19-year-old prodigy Rodrigo Mora has drawn direct comparisons to Barcelona's traditional profile.

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The Portuguese attacking midfielder has caught the eye due to his exceptional decision-making in the final third and an innate ability to unlock low-block defences via intricate dribbling.

Meanwhile, the club is also keeping close tabs on Bayern Munich's 18-year-old midfield sensation Lennart Karl, whose direct style and immense attacking output make him one of Germany's finest prospects.