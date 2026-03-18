AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace preview, prediction, team news, and head-to-head

History beckons at the AEK Arena on Thursday night as AEK Larnaca and Crystal Palace battle for a spot in the European quarter-final after playing a draw in the reverse fixture.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg at Selhurst Park last week, the tie is on a knife-edge, with the Cypriot hosts sensing a historic giant-killing while the English side hoping to live up to expectations away from home.

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AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace betting tips

Crystal Palace to win or draw (2X)

Under 2.5 goals

Over 7.5 corners

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace preview

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It took a heroic performance from goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerovic for AEK Larnaca to escape London with a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Despite facing 13 shots and conceding 71% possession, Javi Rozada’s men never broke.

They followed that European masterclass with a professional 2-0 away win against Ethnikos Achna on Monday, maintaining their momentum ahead of this crucial second leg. The Cypriot side boasts the meanest defensive record in the Conference League this season, having conceded just one goal in their last seven continental outings.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace arrive in Cyprus amidst a clinical drought. The Eagles have failed to score in their last two matches, including a frustrating 0-0 draw against a 10-man Leeds United side on Sunday.

While they have been defensively sound, Oliver Glasner has expressed concern over his side’s "final touch," as territorial dominance has failed to translate into goals.

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AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace head-to-head

AEK Larnaca actually hold a psychological edge over Crystal Palace. In their two meetings this season (including the League Phase), the Cypriots remain unbeaten against the Eagles. Larnaca secured a shock 1-0 win at Selhurst Park back in October before last week’s 0-0 draw. Remarkably, Crystal Palace have yet to score a single goal against Larnaca in 180 minutes of football.

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace team news

Oliver Glasner is embarrassed by how Palace lost at Leeds United. (Photo Credit: Imago)

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AEK Larnaca are sweating on the fitness of Jorge Miramon, who was forced off with a calf injury in the first leg; Petros Ioannou is expected to deputize if he fails to recover. They remain without Valentin Roberge (finger), Youssef Amyn (hamstring), and Giorgos Naoum (muscle).

However, key striker Riad Bajic, who scored the winner against Palace earlier in the season, is fit and will lead the line.

Crystal Palace continue to be without long-term absentees Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Eddie Nketiah (thigh). There is hope that number one Dean Henderson will return to the starting XI after missing the Leeds match through illness.

Daniel Munoz remains a major doubt with a shoulder problem, which could see Brennan Johnson continue in a makeshift wing-back role. Up front, Jean-Philippe Mateta is pushing for a start, but Jorgen Strand Larsen is more likely to lead the attack.

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace possible starting lineup

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AEK Larnaca: Alomerovic; Ioannou, Milicevic, Saborit, Ekpolo, Garcia; Rohden, Ledes, Pons, Ivanovic; Bajic

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Johnson, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand, Strand Larsen

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace prediction

This will be a classic "attack vs. defense" battle. Crystal Palace have the individual quality in Ismaïla Sarr and Adam Wharton to marshal the midfield and create chances, but breaking through Larnaca's defensive high line at the AEK Arena is a daunting task.



Given Palace’s recent struggles in front of goal and Larnaca’s incredible home form, we anticipate a very tight affair that could go the distance. While Palace are favorites, the Cypriot side’s discipline might just see them cause a massive upset or at least take the game to extra time.

Correct score prediction: AEK Larnaca 1-1 Crystal Palace (Crystal Palace to progress on penalties)

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