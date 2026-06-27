2026 FIFA World Cup: Why fans believe UEFA ‘won’t be happy’ with Senegal

Senegal’s 5-0 demolition of Iraq has triggered a wave of trolls on UEFA, especially with the knockout stage now featuring a strong African presence. The reactions are tied to earlier criticism of World Cup expansion and the suggestion that smaller nations would struggle.

Senegal’s emphatic 5-0 win over Iraq did more than send the Teranga Lions into the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Pulse Sports can report that it also lit up social media with jokes, taunts and fresh debate about Africa’s place in the tournament after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin criticised the expanded format.

The result was historic in its own right. Senegal became the first African nation to score five goals in a World Cup match, while their victory ensured they remained alive in the competition after back-to-back defeats earlier in the group stage.

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But beyond the pitch, the fallout is being felt in Europe, where the result has only intensified frustrations among critics of the expanded global showpiece.

Why the jokes are flying

Ceferin had sparked controversy earlier in the tournament by warning that expansion would produce “completely uninteresting matches”.

His remarks drew anger across Africa, Asia and the Caribbean, who responded with a joint statement defending the growth of the competition.

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UEFA President Ceferin sparked controversy by suggesting smaller countries will struggle .

At least a quarter of the teams in the round of 32 will come from Africa. That was such a dumb and racist thing to say by Gattuso. pic.twitter.com/X3McrjNYYq — Kwame (@KwameA__B) June 27, 2026

Now, with seven African nations through to the knockout stage and more still in contention, fans say the latest results have left UEFA looking uneasy.

One supporter summed up the mood with a sharp line: “Senegal scoring 5 means Scotland is out. UEFA won’t be happy.”

Senegal scoring 5 means Scotland is out.

UEFA won’t be happy. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Pro Philani (@prophilani) June 26, 2026

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Another joked, “Gattuso was probably turning and tossing last night,” while a third wrote, “Me asking Rooney to watch Algeria, Cabo Verde and Congo go through to the round of 32.”

The reactions did not stop there. “According to UEFA President and Gattuso, Africa doesn’t deserve to be there. Teams like Scotland do,” one post read, capturing the frustration many fans feel at the old arguments about who belongs on the world stage.

Another added, “Actually, they need an African nation, Ghana, to beat Croatia at least 3-0 for them to stand a chance,” as the permutations around the final group games kept growing.

For many African fans, the bigger point is simple: the continent is not merely participating, it is competing. “The attention for Africa today is on Algeria (needs a point) and DRC (needs a win),” one fan noted, before adding a cheeky warning about South Korea and Croatia.

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Another post cut through the noise entirely: “Scotland was just a random team, let them watch from the stands.”

Bigger picture

Senegal’s rout of Iraq has therefore become about more than goals and qualification. It has fed into a wider argument over whether the expanded World Cup is giving more teams a fair chance or exposing old prejudices about football’s global balance.

Senegal BEAT Nigeria, South Africa & Ghana to rewrite World Cup history

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