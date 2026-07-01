2026 FIFA World Cup: Barcelona star matches Ronaldo and sets new record

Anthony Gordon's brilliant cameo against DR Congo helped him set a new World Cup record.

Barcelona’s new signing Anthony Gordon made World Cup history after coming off the bench to provide two crucial assists in England's dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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Introduced as a second-half substitute with the Three Lions trailing in Wednesday's Round of 32 clash, Gordon orchestrated a late turnaround to send Thomas Tuchel's side through to the next phase.

By setting up both of Harry Kane's goals, the 25-year-old became the first player in the history of the tournament to register two assists in a single knock-out match as a substitute.

Interestingly, the historic playmaking cameo immediately took him level with the career assist tally of Portugal’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup.

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How Gordon’s historic pair sent England through

England found themselves on the brink of a shock elimination in Atlanta after Brian Cipenga gave the African nation a surprise seventh-minute lead with a near-post strike.

Tasked with breaking down a resolute Congolese defence that had frustrated England for over an hour, Gordon was brought into the fray and instantly changed the dynamic on the left flank.

In the 74th minute, he delivered a precise cross into the penalty area, perfectly locating his captain to head home the equaliser.

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With the match seemingly headed for extra time, Gordon combined with Kane once again in the 86th minute to seal the victory.

The winger picked out Kane on the edge of the box, setting up the striker to spin away from his marker and rifle an unstoppable winning shot into the top corner.