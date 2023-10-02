You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin with 'You Sabi' after Super Eagles star bags Leicester Player of the Match award.
Wilfred Ndidi, a midfielder for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, is doing well in the English Championship.
14:20 - 01.10.2023
Kelechi Iheanacho: Super Eagles star celebrates Independence Day with goal for Leicester City
Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates Independence Day with a goal for Leicester City.
Since explaining why Leicester City was relegated last season, the 26-year-old enforcer has kept up his dominance for the Foxes.
Ndidi features for Leicester City in a 4-1 win against Blackburn Rovers
19:20 - 01.10.2023
Ndidi: Super Eagles star flexes Player of the Match award on Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebration
Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi flexes Player of the Match award for Leicester City on Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebration.
Ndidi played for Leicester City on Sunday, October 1, 2023, when they defeated Blackburn Rovers 1-4 in a week nine English Championship match.
In the fourth, 28th, 82nd, and 88th minutes, Leicester scored goals from Faes, Jamie Vardy, Iheanacho, and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.
Blackburn's lone goal was scored by Szmodics in the eighth minute, and it was a consolation.
With 24 points after this win, Leicester City now leads the standings in the Championship.
Ndidi played the entire game's ninety minutes as the team easily won.
Ndidi earns EFL Player of the Match
Vardy's second goal was assisted by Wilfred Ndidi, who also played the whole ninety minutes.
Iheanacho, on the other hand, replaced Vardy in the 76th minute and scored from the penalty spot in the 82nd.
Ndidi had reason to rejoice with the win as Nigeria marked its 63rd year of independence.
Ndidi received the EFL Player of the Match award following the contest.
Vardy speaks Pidgin English to Ndidi
Ndidi took to his official social media platforms to celebrate the occasion.
Along with the photos from the game was a message that said, "Sunday feeling."
A viral video of Ndidi receiving the award from Vardy has now gone viral.
In the video, Vardy spoke in Pidgin English as he tells Ndidi 'You Sabi' and doubles down with the same statement on his social media platform.
Ndidi will aim to return to action as Leicester City hosts Preston in their next league fixture scheduled for Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
Related content
19:00 - 19.07.2023
Iheanacho: Super Eagles star congratulates 'babe' on graduation
Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho congratulates 'babe' on graduation.
15:30 - 03.06.2023
Ndidi finally embraces relegation with Leicester City
A week later, Ndidi embraces relegation with Leicester City.
08:30 - 14.07.2023
Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons star departs Leicester City
Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre departs Leicester City
18:30 - 16.07.2023
Ndidi: Super Eagles star shows off Seychelles trip as Leicester City win in pre-season
Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi shows off Seychelles trip as Leicester City win in pre-season.