You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin with 'You Sabi' after Super Eagles star bags Leicester Player of the Match award.

Wilfred Ndidi, a midfielder for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, is doing well in the English Championship.

Since explaining why Leicester City was relegated last season, the 26-year-old enforcer has kept up his dominance for the Foxes.

Ndidi features for Leicester City in a 4-1 win against Blackburn Rovers

Ndidi played for Leicester City on Sunday, October 1, 2023, when they defeated Blackburn Rovers 1-4 in a week nine English Championship match.

In the fourth, 28th, 82nd, and 88th minutes, Leicester scored goals from Faes, Jamie Vardy, Iheanacho, and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

Blackburn's lone goal was scored by Szmodics in the eighth minute, and it was a consolation.

With 24 points after this win, Leicester City now leads the standings in the Championship.

Ndidi played the entire game's ninety minutes as the team easily won.

Ndidi earns EFL Player of the Match

Vardy's second goal was assisted by Wilfred Ndidi, who also played the whole ninety minutes.

Iheanacho, on the other hand, replaced Vardy in the 76th minute and scored from the penalty spot in the 82nd.

Ndidi had reason to rejoice with the win as Nigeria marked its 63rd year of independence.

Ndidi received the EFL Player of the Match award following the contest.

Vardy speaks Pidgin English to Ndidi

Ndidi took to his official social media platforms to celebrate the occasion.

Along with the photos from the game was a message that said, "Sunday feeling."

You Sabi - Vardy hails Ndidi in pidgin English.



Super Eagles star ✨ shines for Leicester City 🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/bSHu5EQqlj — Tosin Abayomi (BAMI DD) 🐍 (@TosinSports) October 2, 2023

A viral video of Ndidi receiving the award from Vardy has now gone viral.

In the video, Vardy spoke in Pidgin English as he tells Ndidi 'You Sabi' and doubles down with the same statement on his social media platform.

Ndidi will aim to return to action as Leicester City hosts Preston in their next league fixture scheduled for Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

