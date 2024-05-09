Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate her 41st birthday.
Onome Ebi, the captain of the Nigerian Super Falcons, has cause for celebration.
06:45 - 02.04.2024
On Monday, May 8, 2024, Ebi turned 41 years old. To commemorate the momentous event, she took to social media.
21:10 - 14.10.2023
Onome Ebi celebrates birthday
The seasoned defender who guided the Super Falcons to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup last year celebrated in style.
She celebrated her 41st birthday in style by posting multiple photos of herself in a gown, showcasing her curves and inspirational words.
She took to social media to show off her curves.
Along woth the photos was a message that said, "Happy Birthday to me 🎂💃🎉🥳🎁🥰. BIG #41#onosky@4
"Much love from me to everyone who took out time to celebrate me 🤗🙏🥰🙌.
"I appreciate you all for the massive love ❤️. God blessings and protection, I pray for us all in Jesus' name, Amen 🙏😇
On Ebi's special day, a number of Super Eagles celebrities wished her well with remarks beneath their posts.
Ebi, who is currently aiming to travel to the 2024 Olympics in Paris with the Super Falcons, has won the African Women's Championship with the team four times.
