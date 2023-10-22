Don't miss out see how Super Eagles legend Okocha turned up in the Maldives for his 25th wedding anniversary.

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Jay Jay Okocha and his wife Nkechi are celebrating two milestones in life.

First their 25th wedding anniversary and also her 50th birthday.

Okocha and wife celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

The couple had an amazing party in the Maldives that went viral on social media.

Numerous people were captivated by the amazing event's videos, which quickly took over social media.

The couple, looking gorgeous in their traditional white bridal gowns, were spotted renewing their vows in a heartfelt ceremony.

Jay Jay Okocha's gorgeous wife Nkechi dressed elegantly in black was dancing happily next to her husband in another endearing video.

Ajay and Daniela Okocha, their two darling kids, were also there to join in their happiness.

Footballer Jay-Jay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, renew their wedding vows as they mark their 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives



Fans and well-wishers were enthralled with the breathtaking event, which encouraged couples all around the world to get married.

Okocha set for World Cup return

Okocha is set for a sensational World Cup return according to reports.

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria Captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha is set for a sensational Veteran Clubs World Cup return. - Imago

The inaugural Veteran Clubs World Cup (VCWC), scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2019, would feature former players from all over the world, including Okocha, Douglas Maicon, a legend of Brazil, and Patrice Mboma.

The first-ever VCWC will feature athletes from every continent, including female football icons, who will compete in both economic forums and football competitions, according to the event's organizers.

Charmaine Hooper, Robert Pires, Gaizka Mendieta, Wael Gomaa, Jimmy Gatete, Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, Anthony Baffoe, Roger Milla, and Laura Georges are a few of the athletes who have already been listed for the competition, according to the organizers.

Austin Jay jay Okocha playing for Nigeria at the 2004 AFCON | Imago

East and South Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, North and West Europe, West and Central Africa, North and Central America, East and South Africa, South America, as well as Asia and Oceania, will all have teams competing at the championship.

Okocha who recently teamed up with the Kenyan President, is expected to headline the project.