Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emmanuel Emenike and his wife Iheoma Nnadi appeared to have settled their differences amid reports of a marriage crises.
The storm appears to be over between Emmanuel Emenike and his wife Iheoma Nnadi.
Pulse Sports reported that the couple were going through a marriage crisis having disassociated themselves from each other on social media.
Emenike and his wife unfollowed each other on Instagram to spark curious reactions from fans on supporters amid rumours of a potential divorce.
16:53 - 29.08.2023
BBNaija's Mercy Eke reportedly recalls how ex-footballer Emmanuel Emenike dumped her to marry beauty queen
Reality TV star Mercy Eke reportedly revealed on the BBNaija show how the former Super Eagles star broke her heart because she was unpopular.
15:03 - 29.08.2023
Emmanuel Emenike: 7 things you should know about ex-Super Eagles star's alleged marriage crisis
From allegedly dumping a famous Big Brother Naija star to being labelled a 'beauty queen specialist', it has been a rollercoaster ride for Nigeria's AFCON hero with regard to his relationship life.
However, all appears to be well between the ex-beauty queen and Nigeria’s AFCON hero.
Emmanuel Emenike’s wife re-unites with Ex-Super Eagles star amid divorce rumours
The beautiful wife of Emenike recently took to her social media page to show off photos of herself and her husband having a great time.
The couple enjoyed a romantic date night together as Iheoma posted photos from the dinner on her Instagram story to suggest that their marriage is back on.
Although, Emenike and Iheoma are yet to follow back each on Instagram.
The former beauty queen has now changed her Instagram profile name once more to her husband’s last name, while Emenike has re-uploaded a post of himself and his beautiful wife on his page.
This comes weeks after the couple both took down photos of each other from their Instagram pages.
While they are yet to restore their wedding posts on their page, it would appear that all is well between the former Fenerbahce striker and his stunning wife.
12:48 - 03.08.2023
Uncertainty as Ex-Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike and wife unfollow each other on social media
Super Eagles AFCON star Emmanuel Emenike and his wife Iheoma Nnadi have sparked rumours of a marital breakdown.
23:08 - 04.04.2023
Emmanuel Emenike Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend/Spouse, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News
Emmanuel Emenike Profile, Age, Career, Market Value, Playing Style, Social Media, Latest News.