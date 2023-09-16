Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emmanuel Emenike and his wife Iheoma Nnadi appeared to have settled their differences amid reports of a marriage crises.

The storm appears to be over between Emmanuel Emenike and his wife Iheoma Nnadi.

Pulse Sports reported that the couple were going through a marriage crisis having disassociated themselves from each other on social media.

Emenike and his wife unfollowed each other on Instagram to spark curious reactions from fans on supporters amid rumours of a potential divorce.

Emenike won the AFCON with Nigeria in 2013| Photo Credit: Imago

However, all appears to be well between the ex-beauty queen and Nigeria’s AFCON hero.

Emmanuel Emenike’s wife re-unites with Ex-Super Eagles star amid divorce rumours

The beautiful wife of Emenike recently took to her social media page to show off photos of herself and her husband having a great time.

Emenike's wife Iheoma Nnadi| Photo Credit: Instagram (@iheomannadi)

Emmanuel Emenike celebrates after scoring for Fenerbahce|Photo Credit: Imago

The couple enjoyed a romantic date night together as Iheoma posted photos from the dinner on her Instagram story to suggest that their marriage is back on.

Iheoma Nnadi and Emenike recently enjoyed a date night togetherPhoto Credit: Instagram(@iheomannadi)

Although, Emenike and Iheoma are yet to follow back each on Instagram.

The former beauty queen has now changed her Instagram profile name once more to her husband’s last name, while Emenike has re-uploaded a post of himself and his beautiful wife on his page.

Iheoma Nnadi| Photo Credit: Instagram(@iheomannadi)

This comes weeks after the couple both took down photos of each other from their Instagram pages.

While they are yet to restore their wedding posts on their page, it would appear that all is well between the former Fenerbahce striker and his stunning wife.