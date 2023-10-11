Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Details of Alex Iwobi’s stunning girlfriend has finally come to light.
Super Eagles of Nigeria star Alex Iwobi, has recently made the headlines over his musical talent.
A viral video showing Iwobi flaunting his rapping skills in the studio has already left fans stunned on social media.
The clip of Iwobi showing off his lyrical prowess garnered widespread reactions on social media as fans likened his impressive flows to that of award-winning UK rapper Central Cee.
However, amid the hype surrounding Iwobi’s talents, a key detail with regard to his relationship life has now come to light.
Alex Iwobi’s girlfriend revealed as photos emerge of Super Eagles star’s stunning partner
The 27-year-old midfielder joined Fulham from Everton on deadline day in the summer transfer window.
Iwobi who enjoys keeping details of his personal life private has since found love again but kept it away from the media.
Pulse Sports gathered that Alex Iwobi is currently dating a UK social media influencer known as Ellie Mae.
The pair are understood to have been dating for over two years but have kept a low profile on their relationship.
This comes after a recent report that Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie admitted having a crush on the Lagos-born midfielder.
Iwobi and Ellie Mae, 24, are currently following each other on social media and the pretty influencer is also followed by Iwobi on his personal account.
Iwobi and Ella Mae also actively engage each other’s posts and are understood to be living together in North West, England, where Iwobi’s home has been for over four years.
Ella is also followed by some of Iwobi’s family members as well including his sister Marie.
Though, the pair have not gone public with their relationship, sources told Pulse Sports that Iwobi and Ellie Mae are officially a couple.
Before his relationship with Mae, Iwobi was involved with model Clarisse Juliet.
However, their relationship came to an end in 2018 following allegations of infidelity made by Clarisse.
Iwobi and Clarisse were said to have dated for four years.
