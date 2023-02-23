Incredible turnaround as Krejcikova stuns Sabalenka to advance to semi-finals in Dubai

Report on the quarterfinal WTA-1000 matches in Dubai, where Barbora Krejcikova and Coco Gauff progressed to the semifinals.

Barbora Krejcikova has become the first player to beat Aryna Sabalenka in 2023 after recovering from a set down to win 0-6 7-6(2) 6-1 and advance to the semifinals in Dubai.

Sabalenka looked to be in cruise control of winning in straight sets after winning the first set 6-0 and going 3-1 up in the second set, but an incredible turnaround by Krejcikova saw her eventually win that set 7-6(2) and force a deciding set.

The Czech will later win the deciding set, handing the newly crowned Australian Open champion her first loss of the year, after going thirteen games unbeaten.

Barbora Krejcikova ended Sabalenka's winning streak in 2023

Sabalenka will rue this loss of not extending her winning streak, as she became the first female player to win her first thirteen matches of the year since Serena Williams in 2015, who started the year with 24 consecutive wins.

Sabalenka's 2023 winning streak came to an end after loss to Krejcikova Betting tips for Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka

For Krejcikova, she defeated some top seeds in Irina-Camelia Begu, Daria Kasatkina, Petra Kvitova, and now Sabalenka, on her way to the semifinals; a solid outing for her at the event.

By doing this, she became the first player to win a WTA-1000 quarterfinal after losing the opening set with a 6-0 scoreline since Timea Bacsinszky in Beijing 2015 against Sara Errani.

She also reached her second career WTA-1000 semifinals; both in Dubai (2021 and 2023).

Krejcikova will now face Jessica Pegula in her next match for a spot in the final.

Gauff ousts Madison Keys to reach semifinals

In a tough battle against Madison Keys, Coco Gauff prevailed 6-2 7-5 to reach her second WTA-1000 semifinals.

There it is 💪@CocoGauff defeats Keys and goes on to face Swiatek in her second career WTA 1000 semifinal!#DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/x8rfsqKePA — wta (@WTA) February 23, 2023

Gauff is the fourth American female player to reach 10 WTA semifinals before turning 19 over the last 30 years, after Lindsay Davenport, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams.

She is also the first player since 2009 to feature in two different semifinals in WTA-1000 events before turning 19, after having done so in Rome 2021.

Coco Gauff

The youngster will face top seed Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, aiming for a major upset against the Pol.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula had a walkover into the semis as Karolina Muchova withdrew due to an abdominal injury.