Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Like some other Super Eagles players, Victor Boniface loves to keep his relationship life away from the spotlight. This article will reveal top facts about his beautiful Norwegian partner.
Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Boniface, is currently making the headlines over his explosive start to life in the Bundesliga.
The 22-year-old striker signed for Bayer Leverkusen this season from Belgian club Union St-Gilloise on a club record fee, having scored 17 goals and created 12 assists in 51 appearances for the Belgian club.
Boniface’s impressive goal scoring form in the Belgian Jupilier league earned him a well-deserved switch to the Bundesliga giants for whom he has shone brightly since joining the club in July this year.
Victor Boniface has so far been prolific for Leverkusen, netting four times and creating two assists in his first four appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side in the Bundesliga.
Boniface, who also earned his first call-up to the Nigeria National team last week, assisted Samuel Chukwueze for the Super Eagles’s sixth goal of the game in their dominant victory against Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.
The Nigerian striker also scooped home the Bundesliga Player of the Month for August and the Rookie of the Month, becoming the first player since Erling Haaland to scoop home the Bundesliga monthly double in the same month.
Like several other footballers in the world, Boniface likes to keep details of his personal life private as fans remain curious about his relationship life.
In this article, Pulse Sports will reveal details about Victor Boniface’s beautiful Norwegian girlfriend - Rikke Hermine Jensen.
Rikke Hermine: 8 things you should know about Victor Boniface’s girlfriend
1. Who is Rikke Hermine Jensen?
Rikke Hermine Jensen is a Norwegian model and influencer, famous for being the girlfriend of Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface.
Hermine hails from Bodø, Norway, but is currently based in Lier, Belgium.
Although, rumours suggest she would have already moved to Germany following Boniface’s transfer this summer.
Hermine recently worked at a restaurant in Antwerp before leaving her job in May this year.
2. How old is Rikke Hermine?
Rikke Hermine was born on July, 1, 2003.
As of September, she is 20 years old, two years younger than her boyfriend.
3. Rikke Hermine Religion
Rikke Hermine Jansen is a Christian and a Roman Catholic by Religion.
She was confirmed in 2018.
4. Rikke Hermine Education
Although Hermine lived in Hungary for seven years, she attended Naples American high school, having moved to Naples, Italy in 2016, before attending Bodin upper secondary school and Maritime College.
5. She met Victor Boniface in 2019
Rikke Hermine and Victor Boniface are understood to have met in 2019, when the Nigerian forward was still playing for Norwegian league giants FK Bodø/Glimt, with whom 23 goals and created 8 assists in 66 appearances as per Transfermrkt.
At the time they met, Hermine was working at a Cosmetics shop in Norway, but eventually left her job and moved to Belgium when Boniface moved to Belgian club Union St-Gilloise, as the couple were already madly in love with each other.
6. She’s very supportive of Victor Boniface
Rikke Hermine is a very supportive partner.
Although she loves to keep her relationship away from social media, the red-haired beauty is constantly backing her Nigerian boyfriend at every chance she gets.
She has also been spotted attending his matches when he was in Belgium, to watch him play and show her support from the stands.
7. She is a fan of Afrobeats
Interestingly, Rikke Hermine is a fan of Nigerian music.
The 20-year-old model was in attendance at Burna Boy’s Love Damini Stadium Tour.
She posted snaps on social media from Burna Boy’s stop in Roskilde, Norway, earlier in July this year.
8. Rikke Hermine Social Media
Rikke Hermine is quite active on social media.
Her Instagram account currently has over 1.7K followers.
However, just like her boyfriend, Hermine’s social media following is expected to increase significantly in the coming months.
As of the time of this report, she does not have any known accounts on TikTok or Twitter.