Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Like some other Super Eagles players, Victor Boniface loves to keep his relationship life away from the spotlight. This article will reveal top facts about his beautiful Norwegian partner.

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Boniface, is currently making the headlines over his explosive start to life in the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old striker signed for Bayer Leverkusen this season from Belgian club Union St-Gilloise on a club record fee, having scored 17 goals and created 12 assists in 51 appearances for the Belgian club.

Boniface’s impressive goal scoring form in the Belgian Jupilier league earned him a well-deserved switch to the Bundesliga giants for whom he has shone brightly since joining the club in July this year.

Victor Boniface was one of a few new faces invited by Jose Peseiro to the Nigeria Super Eagles.. (Photo Credit: Bayer/X)

FOOTBALL Nigeria's Boniface outshines Harry Kane to win Bundesliga Player of the Month Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface has now claimed the Rookie of the Month and Player of the Month for August in the Bundesliga, seeing off Harry Kane for the latter.

Victor Boniface has so far been prolific for Leverkusen, netting four times and creating two assists in his first four appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side in the Bundesliga.

Boniface, who also earned his first call-up to the Nigeria National team last week, assisted Samuel Chukwueze for the Super Eagles’s sixth goal of the game in their dominant victory against Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

The Nigerian striker also scooped home the Bundesliga Player of the Month for August and the Rookie of the Month, becoming the first player since Erling Haaland to scoop home the Bundesliga monthly double in the same month.

Victor Boniface won the Bundesliga POTM and Rookie of the month for August 2023| Photo Credit: Instagram(@boniface_jrn)

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Like several other footballers in the world, Boniface likes to keep details of his personal life private as fans remain curious about his relationship life.

In this article, Pulse Sports will reveal details about Victor Boniface’s beautiful Norwegian girlfriend - Rikke Hermine Jensen.

FOOTBALL INTERVIEW Victor Boniface: I’m different because I don’t watch strikers In an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports, Victor Boniface speaks on the origin of his game style, as well as his admiration for manager Xabi Alonso

Rikke Hermine: 8 things you should know about Victor Boniface’s girlfriend

1. Who is Rikke Hermine Jensen?

Rikke Hermine Jensen is the beautiful girlfriend of Victor Boniface| Photo Credit: Instagram(@rikke.hermine)

Rikke Hermine Jensen is a Norwegian model and influencer, famous for being the girlfriend of Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface.

Hermine hails from Bodø, Norway, but is currently based in Lier, Belgium.

Victor Boniface and his girlfriend Rikke Hermine| Photo Credit: Instagram(@rikke.hermine)

Although, rumours suggest she would have already moved to Germany following Boniface’s transfer this summer.

Hermine recently worked at a restaurant in Antwerp before leaving her job in May this year.

2. How old is Rikke Hermine?

Victor Boniface's girlfriend Rikke Hermine| Photo Credit: Instagram(@rikke.hermine)

Rikke Hermine was born on July, 1, 2003.

As of September, she is 20 years old, two years younger than her boyfriend.

FOOTBALL 'Impact' earned me Super Eagles call-up – Boniface In an exclusive discussion with Pulse Sports, the white-hot striker talked up his form in Germany and explained his relationship with Ballon D'Or nominee Victor Osimhen

3. Rikke Hermine Religion

Rikke Hermine Jansen is a Christian and a Roman Catholic by Religion.

She was confirmed in 2018.

4. Rikke Hermine Education

Rikke Hermine Jensen is the beautiful girlfriend of Victor Boniface| Photo Credit: Instagram(@rikke.hermine)

Although Hermine lived in Hungary for seven years, she attended Naples American high school, having moved to Naples, Italy in 2016, before attending Bodin upper secondary school and Maritime College.

5. She met Victor Boniface in 2019

Rikke Hermine Jensen is the beautiful girlfriend of Victor Boniface| Photo Credit: Instagram(@rikke.hermine)

Rikke Hermine and Victor Boniface are understood to have met in 2019, when the Nigerian forward was still playing for Norwegian league giants FK Bodø/Glimt, with whom 23 goals and created 8 assists in 66 appearances as per Transfermrkt.

Rikke Hermine Jensen is the beautiful girlfriend of Victor Boniface| Photo Credit: Instagram(@rikke.hermine)

At the time they met, Hermine was working at a Cosmetics shop in Norway, but eventually left her job and moved to Belgium when Boniface moved to Belgian club Union St-Gilloise, as the couple were already madly in love with each other.

FOOTBALL ANALYSIS Victor Boniface: Is the Bayer Leverkusen striker’s Bundesliga start sustainable? Victor Boniface packs a punch, and the freshly-capped Super Eagle seeks to continue a storming start to the 2023-24 season when Bayer Leverkusen travel to Bayern Munich on Friday.

6. She’s very supportive of Victor Boniface

Rikke Hermine Jensen| Photo Credit: Instagram(@rikke.hermine)

Rikke Hermine is a very supportive partner.

Although she loves to keep her relationship away from social media, the red-haired beauty is constantly backing her Nigerian boyfriend at every chance she gets.

Rikke Hermine Jensen is the beautiful girlfriend of Victor Boniface

She has also been spotted attending his matches when he was in Belgium, to watch him play and show her support from the stands.

7. She is a fan of Afrobeats

Rikke Hermine Jensen| Photo Credit: Instagram(@rikke.hermine)

Interestingly, Rikke Hermine is a fan of Nigerian music.

The 20-year-old model was in attendance at Burna Boy’s Love Damini Stadium Tour.

Rikke Hermine posted snaps on social media from Burna Boy’s 'Love Damini' Stadium tour stop in Roskilde, Norway| Photo Credit: Instagram(@rikke.hermine)

She posted snaps on social media from Burna Boy’s stop in Roskilde, Norway, earlier in July this year.

8. Rikke Hermine Social Media

Rikke Hermine Jensen| Photo Credit: Instagram(@rikke.hermine)

Rikke Hermine is quite active on social media.

Her Instagram account currently has over 1.7K followers.

Rikke Hermine Jensen| Photo Credit: Instagram(@rikke.hermine)

However, just like her boyfriend, Hermine’s social media following is expected to increase significantly in the coming months.

As of the time of this report, she does not have any known accounts on TikTok or Twitter.