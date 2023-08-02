Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Fans of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner spotted his daughter wearing the shirt of his former rival team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's adorable daughter was recently spotted wearing Liverpool shirt.

In a snap uploaded by Ronaldo’s beautiful partner Georgina Rodriguez, one of their daughters, Alana Martina, was spotted wearing the jersey of a rival of CR7’s former club Manchester United.

United and Liverpool have endured a legendary rivalry as two of the most successful clubs in the history of English football.

Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest of all time wearing the number 7 jersey at Man United

Ronaldo netted 145 times in 346 appearances across two spells for the Red Devils.

However, the 38-year-old Portuguese departed the club on bad terms last year following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter is pictured wearing a Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are parents of 5 children

Less than a year after Ronaldo’s controversial exit from his boyhood club, his daughter Alana Martina has now been spotted in a Liverpool shirt.

Martina was pictured in a bunch of snaps posted by Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The 29-year-old Spanish model and influencer shared the snaps to her Instagram feed, with Alana seen in a Liverpool shirt with Mohamed Salah's name and number printed on the back, at a salon as two of Ronaldo's kids have their hair washed.

Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter was pictured in a Liverpool shirt/photo via Goergina Rodriguez(Instagram)

One of the other children could also be seen wearing a purple Real Madrid shirt in the picture.

