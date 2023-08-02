Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Fans of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner spotted his daughter wearing the shirt of his former rival team.
Cristiano Ronaldo's adorable daughter was recently spotted wearing Liverpool shirt.
In a snap uploaded by Ronaldo’s beautiful partner Georgina Rodriguez, one of their daughters, Alana Martina, was spotted wearing the jersey of a rival of CR7’s former club Manchester United.
United and Liverpool have endured a legendary rivalry as two of the most successful clubs in the history of English football.
Ronaldo netted 145 times in 346 appearances across two spells for the Red Devils.
However, the 38-year-old Portuguese departed the club on bad terms last year following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter is pictured wearing a Liverpool jersey
Less than a year after Ronaldo’s controversial exit from his boyhood club, his daughter Alana Martina has now been spotted in a Liverpool shirt.
Martina was pictured in a bunch of snaps posted by Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez.
The 29-year-old Spanish model and influencer shared the snaps to her Instagram feed, with Alana seen in a Liverpool shirt with Mohamed Salah's name and number printed on the back, at a salon as two of Ronaldo's kids have their hair washed.
One of the other children could also be seen wearing a purple Real Madrid shirt in the picture.
Related content
23:30 - 01.08.2023
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem
Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the involvement of Saudi Arabian clubs in the current transfer window, saying UEFA or FIFA may have to intervene on behalf of European clubs
21:33 - 19.07.2023
Georgina Rodriguez: Is Cristiano Ronaldo protecting his wealth from his girlfriend?
According to reports, Ronaldo has put his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on a $107,000 salary for life.
12:30 - 10.07.2023
Messi and Ronaldo: Football icons show off vacation beach photos on Instagram
Football icons Messi and Ronaldo continue rivalry on social media with vacation beach photos on Instagram
09:13 - 18.07.2023
Georgina Rodriguez: Ronaldo's girlfriend and his mother unfollow each other amid rumoured tensions
The rumours of tensions between Georgina Rodriguez and Dolores Aveiro have come up again.
16:00 - 26.06.2023
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wag Georgina Rodriguez reveals secret to her perfect curves
It costs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wag Georgina Rodriguez money to have a perfect YANSH.
13:21 - 25.06.2023
Anger as Georgina Rodriguez is accused of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother
Georgina Rodriguez posted photos of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's 13th birthday without including her mother-in-law Dolores Aveiro.
19:00 - 22.06.2023
Cristiano Ronaldo describes Georgina Rodriguez as 'love' in new vacation photos
After months of rumors about their relationship, Cristiano Ronaldo describes Georgina Rodriguez as 'love' in new vacation photos.
15:39 - 19.06.2023
Ronaldo reportedly takes legal action to protect wealth from fiance Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly signed an agreement with Georgina Rodriguez to protect his wealth in case they are no longer together in the future.