Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the involvement of Saudi Arabian clubs in the current transfer window, saying UEFA or FIFA may have to intervene on behalf of European clubs
After losing three first-team players to Saudi Arabian clubs this summer already, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged football’s governing bodies to solve a pressing issue with the current state of the transfer window.
Liverpool boss concerned about Saudi Arabian-influenced market
Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and the Brazilian duo of Roberto Firmino and Fabinho all swapped Merseyside for the Middle East this summer, and Klopp has identified a problem with the current way the Saudi Arabian market is set up.
The Liverpool boss was asked what he thought about the influence of Saudi Arabia’s millions on the transfer market this summer, and he noted that the Arab spending had made a huge impact saying, “It is massive, in the moment.”
He, however, noted that there would need to be some regulation of the Saudi spending spree, especially as regards to the timing of the Asian transfer window which goes beyond the standard European transfer window.
Klopp hoping for FIFA or UEFA intervention
Saudi Arabian clubs will have until September 20th to sign players, more than three weeks after the September 1st deadline for European clubs, causing what Klopp has described as “not helpful” and “the worst thing” about the current happenings in world football transfers.
“Pretty much the worst thing I think is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer. If I am right, I heard something like that, then at least in Europe that's not helpful.
With three weeks less in their transfer window, European clubs could struggle to replace stars who chose to leave for Saudi Arabia when the transfer window closes for them on September 1st, and Klopp believes that this is a problem that needs to be solved by the governing bodies, and he made that known, saying, “UEFA or FIFA must find solutions for that.”
The German gaffer, however, appeared calm about the situation and said that he would wait for the outcome of the coming weeks and deal with them as they occur.
“In the end, at this moment, I don't know exactly what will happen. It is already influential, for us, for sure. We will have to learn to deal with it, and that's what we do.
“That's pretty much all I can say about it, time will show.”
Liverpool have been able to bring in a number of highly rated stars themselves this summer, completing the signings of Argentine World Cup winner Alexis MacAllister as well as Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and could still add Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia to the mix before the end of the transfer window.
Related content
08:42 - 01.08.2023
Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain
Liverpool forward & Talisman, Mohamed Salah will be hugely disappointed after losing out on the race for the captaincy.
07:27 - 01.08.2023
Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation
Highly rated Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is reportedly set to sign a new six-year contract to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2029.
05:32 - 30.07.2023
3 reasons why Mbappe should agree to a Liverpool move
Liverpool could be set for a shock capture of Kylian Mbappe and there are three main reasons why the transfer will be perfect for the French superstar
23:50 - 29.07.2023
Liverpool set to rival Real Madrid for PSG star Mbappe
Liverpool have been fingered in a shock move for PSG's Kylian Mbappe
19:45 - 29.07.2023
Jurgen Klopp shocked by Henderson's decision to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was surprised at Jordan Henderson's decision to move to Saudi Arabia.
18:30 - 26.07.2023
FOOTBALL Bayern Munich president clears the air on Sadio Mane's move to Saudi Arabia
The former Liverpool star will be looking to bid farewell to his club where he had only pitched camp for approximately a year.
15:52 - 26.07.2023
FOOTBALL Romeo Lavia increasingly likely to join Liverpool - Reports
The Belgian international has been identified by Jurgen Klopp as Fabiho's successor.
19:03 - 25.07.2023
FOOTBALL Fabinho’s proposed move to Al Hilal could be in jeopardy, but not because of his pet dogs
The Brazilian has returned to the club's AXA training ground having missed their pre-season tour to Germany.