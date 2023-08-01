Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the involvement of Saudi Arabian clubs in the current transfer window, saying UEFA or FIFA may have to intervene on behalf of European clubs

After losing three first-team players to Saudi Arabian clubs this summer already, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged football’s governing bodies to solve a pressing issue with the current state of the transfer window.

Liverpool boss concerned about Saudi Arabian-influenced market

Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and the Brazilian duo of Roberto Firmino and Fabinho all swapped Merseyside for the Middle East this summer, and Klopp has identified a problem with the current way the Saudi Arabian market is set up.

Jurgen Klopp was reportedly stunned by Jordan Henderson's transfer to Al-Ettifaq | Imago

The Liverpool boss was asked what he thought about the influence of Saudi Arabia’s millions on the transfer market this summer, and he noted that the Arab spending had made a huge impact saying, “It is massive, in the moment.”

He, however, noted that there would need to be some regulation of the Saudi spending spree, especially as regards to the timing of the Asian transfer window which goes beyond the standard European transfer window.

Klopp hoping for FIFA or UEFA intervention

Saudi Arabian clubs will have until September 20th to sign players, more than three weeks after the September 1st deadline for European clubs, causing what Klopp has described as “not helpful” and “the worst thing” about the current happenings in world football transfers.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and striker Bobby Firmino | Imago

“Pretty much the worst thing I think is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer. If I am right, I heard something like that, then at least in Europe that's not helpful.

With three weeks less in their transfer window, European clubs could struggle to replace stars who chose to leave for Saudi Arabia when the transfer window closes for them on September 1st, and Klopp believes that this is a problem that needs to be solved by the governing bodies, and he made that known, saying, “UEFA or FIFA must find solutions for that.”

Jurgen Klopp flanked by Roberto Firmino (L) and Fabinho (R) | Imago

The German gaffer, however, appeared calm about the situation and said that he would wait for the outcome of the coming weeks and deal with them as they occur.

“In the end, at this moment, I don't know exactly what will happen. It is already influential, for us, for sure. We will have to learn to deal with it, and that's what we do.

“That's pretty much all I can say about it, time will show.”

Liverpool have been able to bring in a number of highly rated stars themselves this summer, completing the signings of Argentine World Cup winner Alexis MacAllister as well as Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and could still add Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia to the mix before the end of the transfer window.

