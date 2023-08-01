Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Highly rated Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is reportedly set to sign a new six-year contract to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2029.
Colwill spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Brighton, where he impressed massively.
The Seagulls have been keen to take him from Chelsea this summer, seeing two bids immediately turned down.
Colwill set for long term Chelsea extension
Colwill's stock has risen to such a point that Liverpool were reportedly willing to break the bank to acquire the England Under-21 international.
However, bad news for interested parties as David Ornstein of The Athletic has revealed that Colwill and Chelsea have agreed to a six-year contract extension.
The 20-year-old's current deal has two years left to run with the option of a further season.
Chelsea are also closing in on a deal for Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi, who will reunite with former teammate Badiashile if a transfer worth in the region of £38m goes through.
