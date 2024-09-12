Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Chelsea could reportedly turn their attention to a potential free agent signing after missing out on Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.
Chelsea may have missed out on Napoli's Victor Osimhen, but they could save at least 75 million euros by following through with their reported interest in Lille's 24-year-old striker Jonathan David, whose contract is set to expire next summer.
The Blues' pursuit of Osimhen fell through on transfer deadline day, with the Nigerian opting for a season-long loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray.
Osimhen's loan deal includes a reported break clause in January, with a reduced release clause, which means Enzo Maresca's Chelsea can return to the negotiation table with Napoli to find a solution.
Chelsea to turn attention to Jonathan David as Osimhen alternative
Meanwhile, David has emerged as an attractive alternative, with Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Juventus all keeping a close eye on the situation, according to Tuttosport.
The Canada international recently acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future, telling The Athletic;
"I am in the last year of my contract... Eventually, my contract is going to run out, then we'll see. We'll see what happens next year."
David has been a goalscoring phenomenon for Lille, scoring 55 goals in his last 90 appearances, including 3 in 5 games this season.