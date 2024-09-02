Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Turkish side Galatasaray are reportedly willing to match Osimhen's wage demands ahead of the proposed loan move.

Osimhen's wage demands were a point of contention over the summer transfer window and was a major stumbling block that hindered his move to Chelsea from forging ahead, as the Blues were unwilling to match the Nigerian's ask.

The 25-year-old is now set to complete a move to the Turkish Super Lig, having accepted Galatasaray's proposal. So what will the deal entail financially? Especially in terms of wages?

How much will Galatasaray pay Osimhen?

Following his contract extension last summer, Osimhen became by far the highest earner at Napoli. His new salary became €246,538 weekly, or €12,820,000 annually, according to Capology.

This figure was more than double the next highest earner at the time, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who is on €5,560,000 a year. Osimhen has insisted on clubs to at least match his current wages in negotiations, and while it has put off Premier League giants Chelsea, Galatasaray are willing to match it.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen | Imago

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Turkish side will cover all of Osimhen’s wages for the duration of his one-year loan spell at the club. However, Fabrizio Romano reported that Galatasaray will only be covering €9-10 million of his wages, which is very close to Osimhen's current earnings and significantly higher than what Chelsea were reportedly offering.

The current highest earner for the Cim-Bom is Mauro Icardi, who is on €7.6 million annually. This would mean, like in Napoli, Osimhen would be by far the highest earner for his club.

Meanwhile, for all of this to happen, Osimhen has to sign a contract extension with Napoli to ensure the Partenopei can protect his selling value, as Pulse Sports reported.